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PEUGEOT launches ENVY trim for 208 and 2008 models

Available across electric, hybrid, and petrol powertrains, the ENVY trim introduces different exterior accent styling, compared to ALLURE.

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ENVY PEUGEOT
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PEUGEOT has launched an ENVY trim level for the 208 and 2008 models.

The ENVY trim was designed to build upon the ALLURE trim with upgraded exterior and interior design features, as well as more equipment as standard, starting from £23,115 OTR on the 208 and £26,165 OTR on the 2008.

Available across electric, hybrid, and petrol powertrains, the ENVY trim introduces different exterior accent styling, compared to ALLURE.

Both models benefit from aluminium door sills with PEUGEOT lettering and gloss black daytime running light surrounds.

208 models add 16-inch NOMA diamond-cut alloy wheels with ‘Black Mist’ varnish, a ‘Black Diamond’ roof, and gloss black highlights to the bumpers.

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Meanwhile, 2008 models introduce 17-inch ‘KARAKOY’ diamond-cut alloy wheels with ‘Black Mist’ varnish.

Both 208 and 2008 ENVY are available in Alvao Green on the 208 and Nazare Blue on the 2008.

ENVY presents 208 and 2008 with ‘Dynamic’ front seats, typically only standard from GT trim upwards, trimmed in turquoise ‘TREMEZZO’ embossed fabric.

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The seats also have ‘Opalite’ stitching and the PEUGEOT shield outline printed on the front headrests.

The door panels also have ‘Opalite’ decorative stitching and co-ordinated inserts, while both 208 and 2008 ENVY also have a ‘Mistral Black’ roof lining.

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The ENVY trim is designed to enhance equipment and driver convenience across both 208 and 2008 with PEUGEOT ‘Open & Go’ keyless entry and start, as well as a 180° HD colour reversing camera.

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2008 in ENVY trim is also offered with a two-position boot floor.

In addition to the ALLURE specification, this trim includes front and rear parking sensors, dark tinted rear windows, and the Peugeot i-Cockpit® 10” configurable head-up Digital Instrument Panel.

With styling and enhanced equipment, the ENVY trim presents a highly appealing proposition for both models.

Starting from £23,115 OTR for the 208, £500 over the Allure trim.

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For drivers looking to go electric, the E-208 ENVY offers an accessible route into EV ownership, priced at £24,065 OTR after the Electric Car Grant has been applied.

For 2008 models in ENVY trim, prices start at £26,165 OTR, representing a price difference of £400 from Allure trim.

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