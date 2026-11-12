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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/peugeot-launches-envy-trim-for-208-and-2008-models/

PEUGEOT has launched an ENVY trim level for the 208 and 2008 models.

The ENVY trim was designed to build upon the ALLURE trim with upgraded exterior and interior design features, as well as more equipment as standard, starting from £23,115 OTR on the 208 and £26,165 OTR on the 2008.

Available across electric, hybrid, and petrol powertrains, the ENVY trim introduces different exterior accent styling, compared to ALLURE.

Both models benefit from aluminium door sills with PEUGEOT lettering and gloss black daytime running light surrounds.

208 models add 16-inch NOMA diamond-cut alloy wheels with ‘Black Mist’ varnish, a ‘Black Diamond’ roof, and gloss black highlights to the bumpers.

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Meanwhile, 2008 models introduce 17-inch ‘KARAKOY’ diamond-cut alloy wheels with ‘Black Mist’ varnish.

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Both 208 and 2008 ENVY are available in Alvao Green on the 208 and Nazare Blue on the 2008.

ENVY presents 208 and 2008 with ‘Dynamic’ front seats, typically only standard from GT trim upwards, trimmed in turquoise ‘TREMEZZO’ embossed fabric.