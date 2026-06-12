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Peugeot prices E-208 GTi from £34,995

Range is 219 miles with the standard-fit Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, or 233 miles with Hankook Ventus S1 Evo3 tyres.

Dylan Robertson

12 June 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Peugeot E-208 GTi

Peugeot has priced the E-208 GTi electric hot hatchback, its first model to wear the GTi badge in five years, from £34,995.

Range is 219 miles with the standard-fit Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, or 233 miles with Hankook Ventus S1 Evo3 tyres, which are available for no extra cost.

The GTi uses the same 54kWh battery as the standard E-208, but the battery management has been tweaked to suit the 281PS electric motor.

It can accelerate to 62mph in 5.5 seconds.

Peugeot has added a mechanical limited-slip differential and 355mm front brakes with four-piston calipers.

GTi models are distinguished by their red accents and bodykit, as well as seats and wheels that reference the 205 GTi.

Other changes compared with the standard E-208 include 25mm lower suspension, wider tracks front and rear, 18-inch alloy wheels, the fitment of a rear anti-roll bar and GTi-specific shocks.

Christophe Auriault, E-208 GTi project manager at Peugeot Sport said: “From the very beginning of the project, it was obvious that Peugeot Sport should be involved in the E-208 GTi project.

“We have unique experience and expertise in designing this type of car. It was also clear that the goal was to create a 100% electric GTi.

“We wanted to prove that all the Peugeot GTi DNA can be found in an electric car. And we have succeeded.

“This work on electronic motor control is at the very heart of our expertise. It draws directly on the know how gained in motorsport and transfers it from the circuit to the road.

“The skills used for the development of E-208 GTi, are the same ones that can be found when working on the 9X8.

“One of our main priorities was performance durability. We did not want to reduce this exceptional power to protect the battery from derating, something seen on some electric performance cars.

“For example, if a customer is driving up a mountain pass, they should be able to stay in ‘Sport mode’ for the duration.

“It is the GTi spirit, performance should be constant. Drawing inspiration from motorsport, we designed battery cooling management that avoids power limitation in demanding conditions.

“The most important element of the chassis transformation lies in front/rear antiroll balance, especially with the addition of the rear anti roll bar.

“Our drivers from the Peugeot 9X8 tested the E-208 GTi on circuit and their feedback was: ‘Don’t change a thing.’”

Seven colours are offered: Okénite White, Elixir Red, Miramar Blue, Nera Black, Cumulus Grey, Selenium Grey and Agueda Yellow.

Michaël Trouvé, E-208 GTi project manager at Peugeot Design said: “We wanted the E-208 GTi to be immediately recognisable as a Peugeot GTi, with a design that speaks for itself.

“It had to be worthy of this iconic badge, while remaining modern. A key point was its sporty stance on the road, and we created strong visual cues that are powerful but not ostentatious – making the E-208 GTi an extraordinary toy, equally at home in the city or on track.”

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