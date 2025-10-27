PEUGEOT releases GT Premium trim for 3008 and 5008

PEUGEOT introduced a GT Premium trim level for its 3008 and 5008 models, to offer customers more choice and additional features.

The trim introduces features that are designed to enhance the visual appeal, interior finish, passenger comfort, connectivity, driver assistance, and overall efficiency of both models.

GT Premium has 20-inch ‘SOFIA’ diamond-cut alloy wheels (Electric & Plug-in Hybrid only), along with an interior featuring Mistral black embossed Alcantara® with ‘Iced Clay’ light green stitching and leather effect trim.

Black perforated Nappa leather seats are also available as an option on GT Premium trim for £1,300 (incl. VAT) on 3008 and £1,450 (incl. VAT) on 5008.

The 3008 and 5008 GT Premium include the Driver and Passenger Seat Pack as standard.

Both front seats have received the AGR (Campaign for Healthier Backs) approval and come with 10-way electric adjustment with pneumatic lumbar support, adaptive side bolsters, powered cushion angle adjustment, and manual cushion nose adjustment.

They also feature multi-point massaging with up to five patterns and three intensities.

The driver’s seat comes with a memory function and welcome movement, while both the front and rear seats are heated.

Both models come equipped with advanced driver assistance systems as standard, including the Drive Assist Pack featuring Driver Attention Alert, Long Range Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Highway Assist 2.0 featuring Lane Positioning Assist, Semi-Automatic Lane Change, and Recommended Speed Adaptation. The standard specification also includes 360° Vision featuring four exterior cameras and Flank Guard Protection.

GT Premium will be offered on the entire range of powertrains on the 3008 and 5008 models. PEUGEOT offers two hybrid powertrain options: the self-charging Hybrid 145 e-DSC6 and the Plug-in Hybrid 195 e-DSC7, the latter featuring a 21kWh battery that delivers up to 50 miles of electric range (WLTP).

For fully electric models, there are two main choices: the Electric 73kWh 210 and the Long-Range Electric 97kWh 230.

With the 230hp powertrain and its new 96.9kWh usable battery, the E-3008 230 Long Range can travel up to 435 miles (WLTP) on a single charge, while the E-5008 Long Range achieves up to 414 miles (WLTP).

PEUGEOT expanded its powertrain offering on the E-3008 and E-5008 GT Premium trim with the Dual Motor Electric 73kWh 325. This combines the standard 213hp front-wheel drive electric motor with an additional 112hp electric motor for the rear wheels.

Together, they offer all-wheel drive functionality with a total power output of 325hp and a maximum torque of 509 Nm.

Additional equipment is included as standard on the Dual Motor Electric 325 powertrain such as an additional 4WD mode in addition to Normal/Eco/Sport modes, hill assist descent control and an exterior ‘Dual Motor’ badge.

The all-electric E-3008 and E-5008 GT Premium also feature a heat pump as standard, enabling more efficient cabin temperature regulation and helping to reduce energy consumption.

Plug-in Hybrid versions also feature a 7.4kW on-board charger as standard, reducing the charging from five hours and 30 mins to three hours.