Peugeot study highlights stereotypes faced by UK van drivers

More than three-quarters (78%) of UK van drivers say they experience negative behaviour from other motorists simply because they drive a van, according to new research from Peugeot.
A poll of 1,000 drivers who use a van for work found that over half (53%) had been cut up on the road, 51% had been verbally sworn at and 41% had been tailgated, while one in four (26%) had even been threatened with violence.
The majority (79%) believe this behaviour stems from how they are perceived by other drivers, with 73% saying they feel misunderstood by the public. Among electric van drivers this figure rose to 78%.
Peugeot said common stereotypes include aggressive behaviour (46%), poor driving (43%) and untidy vehicles (35%).
In contrast, 67% of van drivers said they make a point of being mindful of others on the road, while 53% argued they are more proficient than many motorists because driving a van is more challenging than driving a car.
These experiences influence behaviour, with 71% of van drivers feeling they need to prove they are good drivers, 61% saying they feel pressure to drive more carefully because of perceptions, and 51% admitting they have altered their routes or parking to avoid conflict.
Even when parked, 79% reported feeling judged for taking up space in cities. Among electric van drivers, 64% said they are perceived more positively since switching from petrol or diesel, with 56% saying they feel viewed favourably when charging in public spaces.
Nicola Dobson, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “It’s time for the outdated stereotypes of van drivers to be re-evaluated – at Peugeot, we know that the majority of van drivers take pride in their vehicle and are among the most skilled and considerate drivers on the road.
“As a leader in the electric van market with three fully electric models, it’s encouraging to see electric van drivers reporting a positive shift in perceptions since going electric.
“Peugeot is committed to supporting van drivers and promoting a more positive experience for them on the UK’s roads.”