Peugeot study highlights stereotypes faced by UK van drivers

More than half of van drivers report being cut up, sworn at or tailgated, with one in four threatened with violence, according to Peugeot research.

Ryan Fowler

10 September 2025

Small Haulage Vehicle

More than three-quarters (78%) of UK van drivers say they experience negative behaviour from other motorists simply because they drive a van, according to new research from Peugeot.

A poll of 1,000 drivers who use a van for work found that over half (53%) had been cut up on the road, 51% had been verbally sworn at and 41% had been tailgated, while one in four (26%) had even been threatened with violence.

The majority (79%) believe this behaviour stems from how they are perceived by other drivers, with 73% saying they feel misunderstood by the public. Among electric van drivers this figure rose to 78%.

Peugeot said common stereotypes include aggressive behaviour (46%), poor driving (43%) and untidy vehicles (35%).

In contrast, 67% of van drivers said they make a point of being mindful of others on the road, while 53% argued they are more proficient than many motorists because driving a van is more challenging than driving a car.

These experiences influence behaviour, with 71% of van drivers feeling they need to prove they are good drivers, 61% saying they feel pressure to drive more carefully because of perceptions, and 51% admitting they have altered their routes or parking to avoid conflict.

Even when parked, 79% reported feeling judged for taking up space in cities. Among electric van drivers, 64% said they are perceived more positively since switching from petrol or diesel, with 56% saying they feel viewed favourably when charging in public spaces.

Nicola Dobson, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “It’s time for the outdated stereotypes of van drivers to be re-evaluated – at Peugeot, we know that the majority of van drivers take pride in their vehicle and are among the most skilled and considerate drivers on the road.

“As a leader in the electric van market with three fully electric models, it’s encouraging to see electric van drivers reporting a positive shift in perceptions since going electric.

“Peugeot is committed to supporting van drivers and promoting a more positive experience for them on the UK’s roads.”

