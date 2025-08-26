Peugeot updates 308: new styling, more range and V2L on E-308

Peugeot has updated the 308 and 308 SW with new styling, as well as more range and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities on the E-308.

Powertrain options include a petrol hybrid, a petrol plug-in hybrid (PHEV), a diesel and the fully electric E-308.

The E-308’s range is now 281 miles, an increase of 23 miles. A heat pump is now standard on GT Premium E-308s, while heated front seats, a three-phase onboard charger and a heated steering wheel are standard across all electric models.

Electric models can charge from 20% to 80% in 32 minutes on a 100kW fast charger, or three hours and 35 minutes on an 11kW home charger.

The PHEV now has 53 miles of electric range, up 12 miles from the previous model. Total output remains at 195PS, with the same 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Hybrid and diesel models continue unchanged.

The Peugeot emblem is now illuminated and the front end features redesigned lights and a redesigned bumper.

Diamond-cut wheels join the range, as does Lagoa Blue, which is offered exclusively on the hatchback.

Matrix LED headlights are standard on GT and GT Premium models, while Allure models feature full LED headlights.

The GT Premium trim level features massaging front seats, Alcantara upholstery, 3D graphics in the instrument cluster and an air filtration system.

It also features sports seats which have been awarded AGR certification, recognising their ergonomic qualities and wide range of adjustments.

A Focal Premium audio system is available as an option.

Peugeot E-308 models offer an eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty and access to a Free2Move Charge Pass with Plug & Charge functionality, which automatically bills the driver for charging at more than 700,000 public charge points in the UK and Europe.

The updated 308 and 308SW will be available to order from Autumn 2025.