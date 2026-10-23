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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/pharma-has-mastered-temperature-protection-what-about-theft/

Picture a high street bank and a vehicle carrying pharmaceuticals. One might hold a significant amount of cash. The other could be carrying medicines worth hundreds of thousands, and in some cases millions of pounds.

Most people would assume the bank has the greater security challenge. It has CCTV, alarm systems, controlled access and established procedures designed to deter criminal activity.

Yet every day, valuable pharmaceutical products are transported across the country, in vehicles operating in a wide variety of environments, often with a single driver responsible for both the vehicle and its load.

The pharmaceutical distribution sector deserves considerable credit for the progress it has made in protecting medicines during transport. Temperature-controlled distribution has evolved significantly over recent decades, with rigorous validation, monitoring and auditing helping ensure product quality and patient safety throughout the cold chain.

However, as the industry continues to adapt to new risks and changing market conditions, it is worth considering whether physical security is receiving the same level of attention during the vehicle specification process.

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Recent discussions across the healthcare logistics sector have highlighted growing concerns around vehicle theft and the targeting of high-value pharmaceutical products by organised criminal groups.

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One factor contributing to this challenge is the increasing demand for certain medicines, including GLP-1 therapies. These products can represent significant value, are relatively easy to transport and may present an attractive target for criminal activity if security vulnerabilities exist.

Many pharmaceutical distributors already operate robust security procedures and invest significantly in protecting vehicles, products and drivers. However, as both product values and criminal methods evolve, security requirements are becoming an increasingly important consideration when reviewing vehicle specifications and operational procedures.