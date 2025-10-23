PHEV-only seven seat Chery TIGGO 9 to start at £43,105

Pre-orders are open now and Chery expects first deliveries in December 2025.

Chery has confirmed that the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) only TIGGO 9 seven seater is coming to the UK, starting from £43,105.

All models are powered by the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) powertrain, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, two electric motors and a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Total output is 428PS, while electric-only range is 91 miles, provided by a 34.46kWh battery.

It can accelerate to 62mph in 5.4 seconds and all wheel drive is standard.

DC rapid charging is supported, at speeds of up to 71kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 30% to 80% in 18 minutes.

The TIGGO 9 also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L).

Chery will only offer the TIGGO 9 in Summit trim, typically its range-topping specification.

Standard equipment includes heated and ventilated seats in the first two rows, third-row air conditioning, front massage seats, a heated steering wheel and a 12-way driver’s seat.

A 540-degree camera system, a power tailgate and automatic parking are also standard-fit.

The interior features a head-up display, a 14-speaker Sony sound system, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Chery’s mobile app allows TIGGO 9 owners to start the car’s engine and climate control remotely.

TIGGO 9 models have Chery’s C-PURE technology, with air filtration, purification and self-cleaning ventilation.

The second row of seats slide and recline electronically, while the third row can be folded flat.

Chery’s European R&D centre tweaked the TIGGO 9 specifically for the UK market.