  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

PHEV-only seven seat Chery TIGGO 9 to start at £43,105

Pre-orders are open now and Chery expects first deliveries in December 2025.

Dylan Robertson

23 October 2025

,

SHARE

Chery TIGGO 9

Chery has confirmed that the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) only TIGGO 9 seven seater is coming to the UK, starting from £43,105.

Pre-orders are open now and Chery expects first deliveries in December 2025.

All models are powered by the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) powertrain, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, two electric motors and a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Total output is 428PS, while electric-only range is 91 miles, provided by a 34.46kWh battery.

It can accelerate to 62mph in 5.4 seconds and all wheel drive is standard.

DC rapid charging is supported, at speeds of up to 71kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 30% to 80% in 18 minutes.

The TIGGO 9 also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L).

Chery will only offer the TIGGO 9 in Summit trim, typically its range-topping specification.

Standard equipment includes heated and ventilated seats in the first two rows, third-row air conditioning, front massage seats, a heated steering wheel and a 12-way driver’s seat.

Chery Tiggo 9 058

A 540-degree camera system, a power tailgate and automatic parking are also standard-fit.

The interior features a head-up display, a 14-speaker Sony sound system, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Chery’s mobile app allows TIGGO 9 owners to start the car’s engine and climate control remotely.

TIGGO 9 models have Chery’s C-PURE technology, with air filtration, purification and self-cleaning ventilation.

The second row of seats slide and recline electronically, while the third row can be folded flat.

Chery’s European R&D centre tweaked the TIGGO 9 specifically for the UK market.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE