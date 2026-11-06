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Pink Link marks 30 years with Palletways, plans further expansion

The business has expanded its fleet, team and operations over the past three decades.

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Pink Link marks 30 years with Palletways, plans further expansion
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Yorkshire-based logistics firm Pink Link has marked 30 years as a member of the Palletways network, with plans to continue investing in its fleet, workforce and freight operations.

The business has expanded its fleet, team and operations over the past three decades, serving customers across Huddersfield, Bradford, Halifax and Rochdale, alongside supporting the wider Palletways network.

Pink Link, which received the Palletways Member’s Choice Award in 2025, has also diversified its services beyond palletised freight to include general haulage and international brokerage.

During its 30-year membership, the company has experienced changes across the logistics industry, including the transition from paper-based processes to digital systems such as archway scanning and Palletways ID.

The business said its network membership had helped it navigate challenges including global financial crises, the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing driver shortages, through collaboration with other transport operators.

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Looking ahead, Pink Link plans to continue investing in its fleet and developing its workforce, with a particular focus on attracting younger people into the logistics industry and supporting career development.

James Ince, commercial operations manager at Pink Link, said: “Joining Palletways 30 years ago was a key step for our business, and we’ve never looked back.

“Being part of the network has helped us grow, adapt and take on new challenges, but what stands out most is the people. We’ve built strong relationships with our teams, customers, suppliers and fellow members over the years, and that sense of collaboration has been a huge part of our success. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved since first joining Palletways and look forward to building on it.”

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Warwick Trimble, UK network director at Palletways, said: “Pink Link has been a real success story within the Palletways network, and it has been a pleasure for our team to watch the business continue to go from strength to strength over the past 30 years.

“Pink Link’s growth is a testament to the team’s hard work, and we’re proud to have been part of its journey. We look forward to seeing what the next chapter holds.”

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Pink Link is one of more than 130 independent transport providers in the Palletways UK network.

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The wider Palletways Group operates more than 450 depots and 20 hubs, providing palletised freight collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

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