Plug-in hybrid versions of latest VW Golf on sale

Volkswagen has added two new plug-in hybrid variants to its recently facelifted Golf range, both rated at 5% Benefit-In-Kind.

The Golf eHybrid Style and GTE both offer all-electric ranges of 80 miles plus, raising the prospect of electric-only driving for the average user.

Both use a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine combined with a six-speed DSG gearbox, the Style rated at 204hp and the GTE at 272hp. The new 19.7kWh battery produces WLTP-certified ranges on electric power only of 89 miles for the Style and 82 miles for the GTE.

Charging has been uprated too, both offering fast DC charging of up to 40kW and AC charging of up to 11kW, having previously been 3.6kW.

Standard equipment on the Style eHybrid includes three-zone air conditioning and Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist driver aids. The GTE adds keyless access, heated front seats, tinted rear glass, front fog lamps and cornering lights.

Orders open for both models from 27th June, the Golf Style eHybrid priced at £36,760 on the road and the GTE £39,750.

Also new to the line up is the latest Golf GTI – its 2-litre turbo direct-injection petrol engine has been given a 20hp power boost over its predecessor, now rated at 265hp and enabling the car to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 5.9 seconds.

Other additions include Volkswagen’s latest LED matrix headlights with a range of 500 metres, redesigned LED tail light clusters and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The steering wheel controls are now via physical buttons in response to customer feedback, while standard features include keyless access, heated front seats, three-zone air conditioning, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist driver aids.

The Golf GTI costs from £38,900 on the road.