Plug-in hybrid versions of latest VW Golf on sale

Volkswagen has added two new plug-in hybrid variants to its recently facelifted Golf range, both rated at 5% Benefit-In-Kind.

Andrew Charman

240618 vw golf phev

18 June 2024

The Golf eHybrid Style and GTE both offer all-electric ranges of 80 miles plus, raising the prospect of electric-only driving for the average user.

Both use a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine combined with a six-speed DSG gearbox, the Style rated at 204hp and the GTE at 272hp. The new 19.7kWh battery produces WLTP-certified ranges on electric power only of 89 miles for the Style and 82 miles for the GTE.

Charging has been uprated too, both offering fast DC charging of up to 40kW and AC charging of up to 11kW, having previously been 3.6kW.

Standard equipment on the Style eHybrid includes three-zone air conditioning and Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist driver aids. The GTE adds keyless access, heated front seats, tinted rear glass, front fog lamps and cornering lights.

Orders open for both models from 27th June, the Golf Style eHybrid priced at £36,760 on the road and the GTE £39,750.

Also new to the line up is the latest Golf GTI – its 2-litre turbo direct-injection petrol engine has been given a 20hp power boost over its predecessor, now rated at 265hp and enabling the car to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 5.9 seconds.

Other additions include Volkswagen’s latest LED matrix headlights with a range of 500 metres, redesigned LED tail light clusters and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The steering wheel controls are now via physical buttons in response to customer feedback, while standard features include keyless access, heated front seats, three-zone air conditioning, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist driver aids.

The Golf GTI costs from £38,900 on the road.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

  • Car news and reviews, News, Plug-on hybrid

Plug-in hybrid versions of latest VW Golf on sale

240617afterwsales
  • Contract hire and leasing, Daily rental, Fleet management, Maintenance, News

More faulty rentals heading for fleets

240614 pfiat grande panda
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Retro-inspired Panda sends Fiat in new direction

best fleet management company
  • Business Motoring Awards

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

mother father and little son are waiting for elec 2023 11 29 04 32 50 utc
  • Fuel Reimbursement Guide

Can I claim reimbursement for a company-owned EV?

