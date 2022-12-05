It’s an E-Jaguar, although slightly confusing in that is is not fully electric – that accolade goes to the Jaguar I-Pace. It’s a smallish SUV, a step down in size terms from the F-Pace SUV.
It’s close to two years since we last tried the E-Pace and that was not electrified, however there is electricity involved as the E-Pace now introduces mild-hybrid tech (apart from the entry-level diesel) along with the plug-in hybrid P300e which we have recently had a look at.
What’ really interesting is Jaguar’s use of a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine along with a 107bhp electric motor and a 15kWh battery under the boot floor which together provide a very healthy 305hp and a surprisingly nippy machine. Top speed is 134mph and the 0-62mph dash can be achieved in just 6.5 seconds.
The E-Pace sits on the same platform as the Range Rover Evoque – which means steel rather than aluminium – which keeps costs down. The range comes at £47,920 but once you start with the options list you can soon head north of £50K, as with our test model.
What do we think?
I’ll hold my hand up straight away and admit that I always think a Jaguar should be a luxury sports saloon, if not a spectacular two-seater. A Jaguar SUV – or even an estate – don’t cut it for me but that’s a purely personal view and I can completely understand why the company is doing it.
SUVs, and particularly smaller ones, are where the market’s at so why not offer something a bit more upmarket than the rest of the pack – and make it a little but sporty too.
That 3-cylinder engine is certainly a game performer, giving off a healthy growl as you accelerate away and as already mentioned, it feels very nippy. It steers and handles well enough as well and with a high and commending driving position you do feel as if you are actually in something bigger.
In terms of ride, the E-Pace is proper Jaguar which means it is smooth and comfortable with super body control for an SUV. Gear changes from the nine-speed auto are super smooth.
The battery comes in useful around town and can be used on longer runs to boost fuel economy. You can expect around 30mpg from the 1.5-litre 3–cylinder while using the hybrid and electric modes to the full you can boost this to closer to 79mpg. Electric-only range is in excess of 30 miles and charging time on the 7kW home charger is under two hours from zero.
What is particularly attractive in terms of the company car driver is a CO2 figure of just 44 g/km.
Inside, the E-Pace feels premium enough with comfortable seats and good use of upmarket materials. JLR’s new 11.4in Pivi Pro infotainment system has also been installed bringing with it a clear and easy to understand screen. It all works well with Apple CarPay as well.
The high body style also means there is plenty of room in the rear seats – and you can’t always say that about Jaguars. Someone six-feet plus will not be found wanting for leg or head room. The interior is generally roomy enough for four adults although luggage space is not the biggest around.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment