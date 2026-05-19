Pod acquires EO Charging to expand fleet presence

EO Charging’s depot platform will be combined with Pod’s smart charging and energy flex capabilities.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging provider Pod has acquired EO Charging, expanding its presence in the fleet and depot charging markets.

EO Charging’s depot platform will be combined with Pod’s smart charging and energy flex capabilities, enabling it to support mission-critical fleet charging requirements.

In partnership with EDF, it will integrate depot software, energy supply, smart energy management and flexibility to support fleets.

Existing EO Charging customers will receive uninterrupted service, while employees will be integrated into Pod.

Pod said that commercial car and van fleets play a crucial role in enabling the EV transition, and that depot charging is becoming a significant part of the wider EV and energy ecosystem.

It said that fleet electrification has become one of the fastest-growing segments on the back of regulatory tailwinds and Government funding, but that limited grid capacity and lengthy connection times are emerging as major barriers.

This is, in turn, increasing the demand for software and energy management solutions that will help operators optimise charging.

Melanie Lane, CEO at Pod, said: “We’re delighted to welcome EO Charging into the Pod family at such an exciting moment for fleet electrification, with their specialist depot charging capabilities strongly complementing Pod’s existing strengths in smart charging and flexibility.

“Together, we’re expanding Pod’s role at the centre of the UK’s shift towards smarter, more connected electric mobility.”

Philippe Commaret, managing director for customers at EDF, said: “EDF’s purpose is to enable a more electric Britain.

“Helping our business customers reduce their bills and increase their competitiveness is central to our strategy.

“This acquisition allows our Pod subsidiary to help vehicle fleets benefit from electrification, improving their efficiency while also reducing their carbon emissions.”