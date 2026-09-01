Pod and Kerbo Charge partner to offer on-street charging

To qualify, customers must own or rent their property, have on-street parking only, and install a cross pavement solution such as a charging gully.
Exclusive to Pod customers, its EDF tarrif offers a seven-hour nightly off-peak window at 6.49p per kilowatt-hour.
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All Pod customers can also earn up to £100 a year through Pod Rewards, its smart charging programme.
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Drivers set a target charge in the Pod Home app, and Pod handles the scheduling automatically, optimising it to avoid peak hours and make the most of renewable energy.
Debbie Foley, chief revenue officer at Pod, said: “The UK’s energy transition can only succeed if it works for everyone, and creates real benefits to people’s everyday lives.
“Right now millions of people are missing out on an affordable way to run an EV, simply because of where they live.
“Our partnership with Kerbo Charge removes one of the most practical barriers standing in the way, making it straightforward for drivers to make the EV switch, claim grants they’re entitled to, and start saving by living electric from day one.”
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Michael Goulden, co-founder and CEO of Kerbo Charge, said: “This is a good news story for every driver that doesn’t have a driveway and wants to go electric.
“Now, through a few simple steps, they can request a cross-pavement channel from us, and an award-winning charger from Pod, all as part of the same streamlined process.”
Drivers who want to know whether their street is eligible can check directly with Kerbo Charge.