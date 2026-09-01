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Pod and Kerbo Charge partner to offer on-street charging

The businesses have built a referral partnership for drivers who need both a cross-pavement channel and a home charger.

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Pod, the home EV charging provider, has partnered with Kerbo Charge to provide a home charging solution for drivers with on-street parking.

The two businesses have built a joined-up referral partnership so that drivers who need both a cross-pavement channel and a home charger can get them without having to piece it together separately.

Kerbo Charge builds the channel, while Pod provides the charger, and at a discounted rate if the driver is eligible for the Government grant.

Drivers who come to Pod looking for an on-street charging solution get referred to Kerbo Charge to install a cross-pavement channel first.

Kerbo Charge customers who already have their channel in place get referred straight to Pod to apply for the grant and install a Pod Point charger.

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Kerbo Charge’s cable gully system runs a charging cable through a discreet, self-closing channel built into the pavement.

Pod’s home EV charger, Pod Point Solo 3S, works with the gully to allow drivers to use cheaper home electricity tariffs.

Eligible drivers can currently claim up to £500 off the cost of installing a home charger through the Government’s Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant for households with on-street parking.

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To qualify, customers must own or rent their property, have on-street parking only, and install a cross pavement solution such as a charging gully.

Exclusive to Pod customers, its EDF tarrif offers a seven-hour nightly off-peak window at 6.49p per kilowatt-hour.

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All Pod customers can also earn up to £100 a year through Pod Rewards, its smart charging programme.

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Drivers set a target charge in the Pod Home app, and Pod handles the scheduling automatically, optimising it to avoid peak hours and make the most of renewable energy.

Debbie Foley, chief revenue officer at Pod, said: “The UK’s energy transition can only succeed if it works for everyone, and creates real benefits to people’s everyday lives.

“Right now millions of people are missing out on an affordable way to run an EV, simply because of where they live.

“Our partnership with Kerbo Charge removes one of the most practical barriers standing in the way, making it straightforward for drivers to make the EV switch, claim grants they’re entitled to, and start saving by living electric from day one.”

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Michael Goulden, co-founder and CEO of Kerbo Charge, said: “This is a good news story for every driver that doesn’t have a driveway and wants to go electric.

“Now, through a few simple steps, they can request a cross-pavement channel from us, and an award-winning charger from Pod, all as part of the same streamlined process.”

Drivers who want to know whether their street is eligible can check directly with Kerbo Charge.

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