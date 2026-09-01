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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/pod-and-kerbo-charge-partner-to-offer-on-street-charging/

Pod, the home EV charging provider, has partnered with Kerbo Charge to provide a home charging solution for drivers with on-street parking.

The two businesses have built a joined-up referral partnership so that drivers who need both a cross-pavement channel and a home charger can get them without having to piece it together separately.

Kerbo Charge builds the channel, while Pod provides the charger, and at a discounted rate if the driver is eligible for the Government grant.

Drivers who come to Pod looking for an on-street charging solution get referred to Kerbo Charge to install a cross-pavement channel first.

Kerbo Charge customers who already have their channel in place get referred straight to Pod to apply for the grant and install a Pod Point charger.

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Kerbo Charge’s cable gully system runs a charging cable through a discreet, self-closing channel built into the pavement.

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Pod’s home EV charger, Pod Point Solo 3S, works with the gully to allow drivers to use cheaper home electricity tariffs.

Eligible drivers can currently claim up to £500 off the cost of installing a home charger through the Government’s Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant for households with on-street parking.