ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/pod-offers-eva-england-members-discounted-chargers/

Pod has become the first home charging partner of EVA England, and is offering its members discounted rates for its home chargers.

EVA England members can purchase a Pod Point home charger for £899, a £100 saving.

Alternatively, EVA England members can access the Pod Drive monthly charger subscription, with the £99 setup fee waived.

Monthly fees remain at £34 over a three-year term.

Family and friends of EVA England members can also access the offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pod offers a five-year warranty on its chargers, along with access to the Pod Power by EDF tariff, which offers overnight energy prices of 6.49p per kWh.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Dr Vicky Edmonds, CEO at EVA England, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Pod to provide extra support for EV drivers across the country, especially at a time when we need to remind drivers of the real benefits of switching to electric – cheaper running costs and a more convenient refuelling experience.

“The driver experience is always at the heart of EVA England’s work, and our collaboration with Pod reflects this.