Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
EV & Sustainability

Pod offers EVA England members discounted chargers

EVA England members can purchase a Pod Point home charger for £899, a £100 saving.

2 min read
Share
Pod EVA England
ADVERTISEMENT

Pod has become the first home charging partner of EVA England, and is offering its members discounted rates for its home chargers.

EVA England members can purchase a Pod Point home charger for £899, a £100 saving.

Alternatively, EVA England members can access the Pod Drive monthly charger subscription, with the £99 setup fee waived.

Monthly fees remain at £34 over a three-year term.

Family and friends of EVA England members can also access the offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pod offers a five-year warranty on its chargers, along with access to the Pod Power by EDF tariff, which offers overnight energy prices of 6.49p per kWh.

Dr Vicky Edmonds, CEO at EVA England, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Pod to provide extra support for EV drivers across the country, especially at a time when we need to remind drivers of the real benefits of switching to electric – cheaper running costs and a more convenient refuelling experience.

“The driver experience is always at the heart of EVA England’s work, and our collaboration with Pod reflects this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ability to charge affordably and seamlessly is something our drivers raise as a priority time and time again, and we are especially pleased to be partnering with an organisation that puts accessible charging at its heart.”

Melanie Lane, CEO at Pod, said: “EVA England has been instrumental in championing the voices of EV drivers and helping to shape the conditions that have enabled so many people to make the switch already.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our partnership is a natural match, rooted in a shared belief that the EV transition should be fair and accessible for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re delighted to help EVA England members get the most of out of electric living, together.”

Related