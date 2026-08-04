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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/pod-to-provide-jurni-customers-with-home-ev-charging/

Pod has partnered Jurni Group, the leasing specialists, to provide Jurni customers with home EV charging when they take on their electric vehicle.

Jurni Group customers can purchase a Pod Point home EV charger for £100 off, bringing the cost to £899, for an untethered unit.

Alternatively, they can choose Pod’s three-year home EV charging subscription, with the £99 upfront fee waived.

Both options include a five-year warranty, Pod’s 24/7 customer support and access to Pod Rewards.

By plugging in and letting Pod schedule charging when demand on the grid is lower, drivers can earn up to £100 a year in cash rewards.

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Jurni Group customers also get access to Pod Power by EDF, Pod’s EV energy tariff, which offers a seven-hour off-peak window at 6.49p/kWh every night, giving drivers a low-cost slot to charge at home.

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Pod has completed more than 300,000 installs across the UK and holds a Which? accredited installation service.

Ash Boaden, senior director of business development – fleet and lease at Pod, said: “Leasing & Salary Sacrifice options remove so many of the barriers to getting into an EV, but home charging has too often been treated as an afterthought.