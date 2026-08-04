Pod to provide Jurni customers with home EV charging
Jurni Group customers can purchase a Pod Point home EV charger for £100 off, bringing the cost to £899, for an untethered unit.
Pod has partnered Jurni Group, the leasing specialists, to provide Jurni customers with home EV charging when they take on their electric vehicle.
Jurni Group customers can purchase a Pod Point home EV charger for £100 off, bringing the cost to £899, for an untethered unit.
Alternatively, they can choose Pod’s three-year home EV charging subscription, with the £99 upfront fee waived.
Both options include a five-year warranty, Pod’s 24/7 customer support and access to Pod Rewards.
By plugging in and letting Pod schedule charging when demand on the grid is lower, drivers can earn up to £100 a year in cash rewards.
Jurni Group customers also get access to Pod Power by EDF, Pod’s EV energy tariff, which offers a seven-hour off-peak window at 6.49p/kWh every night, giving drivers a low-cost slot to charge at home.
Pod has completed more than 300,000 installs across the UK and holds a Which? accredited installation service.
Ash Boaden, senior director of business development – fleet and lease at Pod, said: “Leasing & Salary Sacrifice options remove so many of the barriers to getting into an EV, but home charging has too often been treated as an afterthought.