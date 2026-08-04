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EV & Sustainability

Pod to provide Jurni customers with home EV charging

Jurni Group customers can purchase a Pod Point home EV charger for £100 off, bringing the cost to £899, for an untethered unit.

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Pod has partnered Jurni Group, the leasing specialists, to provide Jurni customers with home EV charging when they take on their electric vehicle.

Jurni Group customers can purchase a Pod Point home EV charger for £100 off, bringing the cost to £899, for an untethered unit.

Alternatively, they can choose Pod’s three-year home EV charging subscription, with the £99 upfront fee waived.

Both options include a five-year warranty, Pod’s 24/7 customer support and access to Pod Rewards.

By plugging in and letting Pod schedule charging when demand on the grid is lower, drivers can earn up to £100 a year in cash rewards.

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Jurni Group customers also get access to Pod Power by EDF, Pod’s EV energy tariff, which offers a seven-hour off-peak window at 6.49p/kWh every night, giving drivers a low-cost slot to charge at home.

Pod has completed more than 300,000 installs across the UK and holds a Which? accredited installation service.

Ash Boaden, senior director of business development – fleet and lease at Pod, said: “Leasing & Salary Sacrifice options remove so many of the barriers to getting into an EV, but home charging has too often been treated as an afterthought.

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“Our partnership with Jurni Group changes that – whether a customer is BCH, PCH or Salary Sacrifice, they’ll have a clear, affordable route to getting a charger at home sorted at the same time as their car.

“That’s how choosing electric should feel: simple from day one.”

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Duncan Fitzgerald, chief operating officer at Jurni Group, said: “We’ve worked with Pod for a number of years through our DriveElectric business and our long-standing strategic partnership with EDF, so extending that relationship across the wider Jurni Group was a natural next step.

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“Home charging is an essential part of the EV experience, and by making it simple, affordable and seamlessly integrated with our leasing solutions, we’re removing barriers to electric vehicle adoption for businesses and drivers alike.”

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