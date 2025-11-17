  
PoGo Charge to deploy number plate recognition to curb EV charger blocking

The Intelli-Park cameras are intended to curb ‘ICEing’, where petrol or diesel vehicles block EV chargers.

Dylan Robertson

17 November 2025

EV charger blocking

PoGo Charge has partnered with Intelli-Park to deploy Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, in order to curb electric vehicle (EV) charger blocking.

The Intelli-Park cameras are intended to curb ‘ICEing’, where petrol or diesel vehicles block EV chargers.

Non-EVs that occupy charging bays will be issued with a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN), while EV drivers will be permitted to charge for up to 90 minutes.

PoGo Charge said that ‘ICEing’ is one of the biggest frustrations for EV drivers.

Greg Longden, commercial director at PoGo Charge, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Intelli-Park to make a real difference for our customers.

“We know how frustrating it can be for drivers to arrive at a site and find chargers blocked.

“This partnership is all about taking proactive steps to protect access for EV drivers and make every PoGo charging experience a positive one.”

The first site to receive the ANPR cameras will be the ultra-rapid hub in Cwmbran town centre, which has experienced widespread EV charger blocking.

Magnus Träff, chief technology officer at Intelli-Park, said: “Our technology is designed to keep parking spaces working as they should, and that includes EV charging bays.

“By partnering with PoGo Charge, we are ensuring that charging sites are available for those that need them.

“View360’s monitoring capability ensures that EV drivers can depend on consistent access whenever they need to charge, protecting investment in these assets for site owners.”

