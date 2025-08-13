  
Polestar 3 sets electric SUV record, drives 581 miles on one charge

The attempt was completed in 22 hours and 57 minutes, driven by professional efficiency drivers Kevin Booker, Sam Clarke and Richard Parker.

Dylan Robertson

13 August 2025

,

Polestar 3

A Polestar 3 has driven 581 miles on a single charge, setting a Guinness World Record for the longest journey travelled by an electric SUV without charging.

An unmodified Polestar 3 Long range Single Motor was used for the record, equipped with standard 20-inch wheels and Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres.

The quoted range for the model is 438 miles, which the record-setting drivers reached with 20% battery remaining.

The car continued for eight miles after reporting 0% battery.

Matt Galvin, managing director at Polestar UK, said: “While the drivers pushed the Polestar 3 to the boundaries of its range capability, it goes to show how battery range has improved exponentially over the past few years.

“For a large premium SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive and with this the adage that ‘EVs can’t go far’ has been very much consigned to the history books.”

The record was set on UK roads, with a mixture of wet and dry weather conditions.

Efficiency was 12.1kWh/100km or 19.5kWh/100 miles.

Michael Lohscheller, CEO at Polestar, said: “We are very proud to say we have a world record holder in the Polestar family!

“This official Guinness World Record for range is another proof point that Polestar 3 is setting new standards.

“We will continue to push the boundaries of technology and electric performance.”

Paulina Sapinska (pictured, left) from Guinness World Records adjudicated the judge, while Webfleet documented the drive with video footage, odometer and GPS readings and battery level data.

The AA supported the attempt, although the Polestar 3 reached a charger before running out of battery.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
