Polestar 3 upgraded with 800 Volt architecture, faster charging

The 800 Volt system supports DC charging at up to 350 kW, cutting the 10% to 80% charging time to as little as 22 minutes.

Polestar has unveiled hardware upgrades to its flagship SUV, the Polestar 3, for the 2026 model year, including an 800 Volt electrical architecture, increased power, faster charging and a more advanced computing platform.

The 800 Volt system supports DC charging at up to 350 kW, cutting the 10% to 80% charging time to as little as 22 minutes – more than 25% faster than before.

Efficiency has improved by up to 6% under WLTP testing, supported by new lithium-ion batteries from supplier CATL: a 92 kWh pack for the Rear motor model and 106 kWh for Dual motor and Performance versions.

Power has also been increased across the range thanks to a new in-house developed rear motor paired with an asynchronous front motor.

The Performance variant now delivers up to 670bhp (500 kW), with greater rear-drive bias, new anti-roll bars and refined steering software for a more engaging driving experience.

The Polestar 3 also receives a new NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin processor, boosting computing power more than eightfold to 254 trillion operations per second.

This upgrade enables faster and more intelligent management of safety systems, battery performance and sensor data.

Existing Polestar 3 owners will be offered a complimentary retrofit starting in early 2026.

A new trim level structure has been introduced, comprising Rear motor, Dual motor and Performance versions, each with distinct design elements such as seatbelt colours.

A revised options strategy includes a Climate pack with heated rear seats and steering wheel, and a Prime pack bundling Pilot, Plus and Climate packs.

The Bowers & Wilkins audio system with active road noise cancellation is now available either as a single option or as part of the Plus pack.

Design changes include a Storm grey metallic exterior colour, updated door graphics and upgraded interior upholstery in Bio-attributed MicroTech with repurposed aluminium décor.

Matt Galvin, managing director at Polestar UK, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce the upgraded Polestar 3 to our UK customers.

“With its upgraded core computer capable of 254 trillion operations per second, 800 Volt architecture with faster charging capabilities and enhanced driving dynamics there’s a lot to be excited about.

“The response to Polestar 3 has been phenomenal here – so much so that we’ve already sold out of our 2025 model year.

“This strong demand reflects the growing appetite for premium electric performance in the UK, and we’re excited to continue building on that momentum with the latest iteration of our flagship SUV when it arrives early next year.”

The upgraded Polestar 3 is available to order now, priced from £69,990 for the Rear motor version.