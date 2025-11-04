Polestar 4 becomes first car with Google Maps live lane guidance

The feature detects which lane the car is in using the car’s cameras and Google’s AI technology.

The Polestar 4 has become the first car to integrate the live lane guidance feature from Google Maps into its driver display.

The feature detects which lane the car is in using the car’s cameras and Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology, then delivers visual and audio reminders to help the driver change lane in times.

It highlights all possible lanes for the possible route.

Google Maps live lane guidance will launch first in the US and Sweden, before rolling out to Polestar 4s in other markets via over-the-air updates.

Andrew Foster, director of product management for Google Maps, said: “Polestar has been a close partner since 2020 when Polestar 2 launched as the first car with Google built-in.

“Now, Polestar 4 will be the first to integrate our ground-breaking live lane guidance which will help people drive with even more confidence and set a new benchmark for navigation across the auto industry.”

Sid Odedra, head of UI/UX at Polestar, said: “Over the past five years, Polestar’s collaboration with Google has delivered many new features for Polestar owners.

“Live lane guidance continues the path of Polestar’s driver centric UX strategy, reducing driver stress and improving safety by making missed exits and last-minute lane changes much less of a worry.”