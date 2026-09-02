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Polestar 4 SUV to start from £54,750, first UK deliveries planned for Q4 2026

Michael Lohscheller said: “Polestar 4 SUV broadens the appeal of our most successful model and extends our product offering in one of the industry’s most important segments."

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Polestar 4 SUV to start from £54,750, first UK deliveries planned for Q4 2026
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Polestar has launched an SUV variant of the Polestar 4, with UK prices starting at £54,750 and first customer deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Polestar 4 SUV will be available with Rear motor and Dual motor powertrains, alongside a Performance pack version priced from £68,250.

The £54,750 Rear motor produces 200kW (272hp) and 343Nm of torque, delivering up to 391 miles of WLTP range and accelerating from 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds.

Dual motor versions start at £60,750 and produce 400kW (544hp) and 686Nm, with a WLTP range of up to 373 miles and a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds.

Both use a 100kWh nominal battery and support DC charging at up to 200kW. UK models offer AC charging at up to 11kW.

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Compared with the Polestar 4 coupé, the SUV receives a redesigned rear with a straighter roofline and more upright tailgate, alongside full-length roof rails with a dynamic load capacity of 100kg.

The changes provide an additional 2.5cm of rear headroom and up to 1,665 litres of luggage capacity with the rear seats folded. The vehicle offers 530 litres of rear storage measured to the seatbacks, increasing to 655 litres to the roof.

Vehicle-to-Load functionality will also allow the battery to provide up to 3.3kW of power to external devices through a separately available adapter.

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A new Camping mode will provide access to climate control, entertainment, ambient lighting and other vehicle functions while parked. Both features will become available through a future software update.

Google Gemini is being introduced across Polestar markets, providing contextual voice interactions, multi-turn dialogue, trip planning and real-time translation.

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Polestar said the SUV has a cradle-to-gate carbon footprint of 20.2 tonnes of CO2e for Rear motor versions and 21.1 tonnes for the Dual motor.

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Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Polestar, said: “Polestar 4 SUV broadens the appeal of our most successful model and extends our product offering in one of the industry’s most important segments.

“With more space, more utility and more opportunities for adventure, it stays true to the design, technology and driving experience that define Polestar.

“Production has started in Busan, South Korea, and the first shipment of cars is on the way to our customers.”

Matt Galvin, managing director of Polestar UK, said: “The Polestar 4 SUV combines the usability of an estate with the presence of an SUV, while delivering the design, performance and sustainability drivers expect from a Polestar.

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“It’s about taking the best qualities of both, delivering enhanced practicality for the modern family. And of course, the car has the ‘look back factor’ every time you walk away.”

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