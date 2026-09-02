Polestar 4 SUV to start from £54,750, first UK deliveries planned for Q4 2026

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/polestar-4-suv-to-start-from-54750-first-uk-deliveries-planned-for-q4-2026/

Polestar has launched an SUV variant of the Polestar 4, with UK prices starting at £54,750 and first customer deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Polestar 4 SUV will be available with Rear motor and Dual motor powertrains, alongside a Performance pack version priced from £68,250.

The £54,750 Rear motor produces 200kW (272hp) and 343Nm of torque, delivering up to 391 miles of WLTP range and accelerating from 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds.

Dual motor versions start at £60,750 and produce 400kW (544hp) and 686Nm, with a WLTP range of up to 373 miles and a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds.

Both use a 100kWh nominal battery and support DC charging at up to 200kW. UK models offer AC charging at up to 11kW.

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Compared with the Polestar 4 coupé, the SUV receives a redesigned rear with a straighter roofline and more upright tailgate, alongside full-length roof rails with a dynamic load capacity of 100kg.

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The changes provide an additional 2.5cm of rear headroom and up to 1,665 litres of luggage capacity with the rear seats folded. The vehicle offers 530 litres of rear storage measured to the seatbacks, increasing to 655 litres to the roof.

Vehicle-to-Load functionality will also allow the battery to provide up to 3.3kW of power to external devices through a separately available adapter.