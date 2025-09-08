Polestar 5 performance Grand Tourer on sale in the UK from £89,500

Polestar has officially revealed the Polestar 5 performance Grand Tourer, available to order in the UK from £89,500.

Polestar has confirmed that the new Polestar 5 four-door performance Grand Tourer is now available to order in the UK, priced from £89,500 for the Dual motor Launch edition and £104,900 for the Performance Launch edition.

The model is built on a bespoke bonded aluminium platform with an in-house developed motor and 800V electrical architecture delivering up to 650kW and 1,015Nm.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said: “Polestar 5 is bringing the future to our present. Our vision for Polestar’s design, technology, and sustainability direction is no longer a dream but a reality our customers can buy.

“With its pure Scandinavian design inside and out, unique platform, powerful motors, sophisticated chassis, cutting-edge technology, and consciously sustainable materials, the Polestar 5 is a guiding star for the industry and the perfect Polestar flagship.”

Design inspiration comes from the Precept concept with aviation-influenced surfacing, a low aerodynamic profile and signature dual-blade headlights.

The model includes a 2-metre panoramic glass roof and a drag coefficient of 0.24 on the Dual motor version. Inside, the 4+1 seating arrangement is focused on both performance and comfort, with Recaro-developed front seats and rear seats offering recline, climate and massage functions.

Sustainable materials include natural fibre composites, recycled PET, and Econyl carpets.

Performance figures for the Polestar 5 show the Dual motor Launch edition producing 550kW and 812Nm, accelerating from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds with a 416-mile WLTP range.

The Performance Launch edition offers 650kW and 1,015Nm, achieving 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and a 351-mile WLTP range. Both variants are limited to 155mph and feature 350kW DC charging capability, reaching 10-80% in as little as 22 minutes.

Lutz Stiegler, Polestar CTO, said: “Our R&D teams worked tirelessly to develop the Polestar Performance Architecture from the ground up, and it’s paid dividends in how this performance focused GT drives.

“Alongside the in-house developed rear motor, 800V electrical architecture, and innovative engineering decisions, it makes Polestar 5 an incredible all-round Grand Tourer.”

The Polestar 5 is available to order online from 8th September 2025 with full specifications listed at polestar.com/uk.