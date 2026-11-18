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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/polestar-adds-v2l-and-digital-key-to-4-in-over-the-air-update/

Polestar has added vehicle-to-load (V2L), a digital key compatible with more phones, and lifestyle features to all 4 models, through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

All 4 models since the car entered production can update to Android 15 and gain the new features, via an OTA update.

Drivers with Google and Samsung phones can now access a digital key, which allows the car to be locked, unlocked, and started using a phone.

With a compatible adaptor connected to the charging port, the Polestar 4 can now provide up to 3.3kW of power to external devices.

On model year 2026 and 2027 cars optioned with the Pilot pack, Park Assist Pilot can automatically steer and brake into perpendicular parking spaces.

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Polestar has also expanded shortcuts on the central display’s home screen, enhanced the climate controls, and has improved access to the Dashcam app.

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Camping mode has also been added, allowing the cabin to maintain its temperature during the night.

Drivers can now access Valet mode, which restricts access to the vehicle, sets speed limits, and locks the glovebox.