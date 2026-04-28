Polestar cuts emissions, pushes ahead with net-zero car project

Polestar 0 aims to create a net-zero car without offsets by 2035.

Greenhouse gas emissions per sold Polestar car have fallen by 31% since 2020, according to its 2025 Sustainability Report.

The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer said the reduction was achieved while annual retail sales grew to more than 60,000 cars, operations expanded to 28 markets and three new models were launched.

Polestar said the lower emissions reflected increased use of renewable energy in battery production and manufacturing, wider use of low-carbon materials and growing sales of the Polestar 4, which it described as its lowest carbon footprint model to date.

Europe remained its largest market, accounting for more than 75% of sales.

Michael Lohscheller, chief executive at Polestar, said: “If you are not reducing emissions while growing, you are choosing not to.

“Electrification delivers clear value for customers: lower running costs, lower emissions and greater peace of mind, as volatile oil prices and fuel scarcity mean pump anxiety is increasingly replacing range anxiety.

“As clean electricity scales, electric vehicles are becoming not just the sustainable choice, but the smarter, more reliable one.”

Polestar said it remained on course towards its target of becoming a climate-neutral company by 2040.

The business also provided an update on its Polestar 0 project, which aims to create a net-zero car without offsets by 2035.

Research is being carried out through Mission 0 House in Gothenburg, where Polestar works with academic and industry partners on lower-emission materials and production methods.

Developments highlighted by the company included a large-scale pilot for ultra-low-emission steel, battery material research, bio-based textile alternatives and technologies that convert carbon dioxide into new materials.

Fredrika Klarén, head of sustainability at Polestar, said: “The Polestar 0 project pushes us into new territory.

“While much of the industry invests in hybrids and combustion engines, we focus on solutions that eliminate emissions entirely.

“The innovation emerging from this project shows the power of collaboration and material science, and importantly, how well positioned we are to move the industry forward.”