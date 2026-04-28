  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

Polestar cuts emissions, pushes ahead with net-zero car project

Polestar 0 aims to create a net-zero car without offsets by 2035.

Jessica Bird

28 April 2026

Motoring

SHARE

Polestar 3 Model Year 2026

Greenhouse gas emissions per sold Polestar car have fallen by 31% since 2020, according to its 2025 Sustainability Report.

The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer said the reduction was achieved while annual retail sales grew to more than 60,000 cars, operations expanded to 28 markets and three new models were launched.

Polestar said the lower emissions reflected increased use of renewable energy in battery production and manufacturing, wider use of low-carbon materials and growing sales of the Polestar 4, which it described as its lowest carbon footprint model to date.

Europe remained its largest market, accounting for more than 75% of sales.

Michael Lohscheller, chief executive at Polestar, said: “If you are not reducing emissions while growing, you are choosing not to.

“Electrification delivers clear value for customers: lower running costs, lower emissions and greater peace of mind, as volatile oil prices and fuel scarcity mean pump anxiety is increasingly replacing range anxiety.

“As clean electricity scales, electric vehicles are becoming not just the sustainable choice, but the smarter, more reliable one.”

Polestar said it remained on course towards its target of becoming a climate-neutral company by 2040.

The business also provided an update on its Polestar 0 project, which aims to create a net-zero car without offsets by 2035.

Research is being carried out through Mission 0 House in Gothenburg, where Polestar works with academic and industry partners on lower-emission materials and production methods.

Developments highlighted by the company included a large-scale pilot for ultra-low-emission steel, battery material research, bio-based textile alternatives and technologies that convert carbon dioxide into new materials.

Fredrika Klarén, head of sustainability at Polestar, said: “The Polestar 0 project pushes us into new territory.

“While much of the industry invests in hybrids and combustion engines, we focus on solutions that eliminate emissions entirely.

“The innovation emerging from this project shows the power of collaboration and material science, and importantly, how well positioned we are to move the industry forward.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE