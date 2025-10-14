  
Polestar launches Fleet Telematics

The solution was developed in collaboration with Geotab, Echoes and High Mobility.

Dylan Robertson

14 October 2025

Polestar Fleet Telematics

Polestar has launched Fleet Telematics, a connected service allowing fleets to manage and monitor their Polestar vehicles.

The solution was developed in collaboration with Geotab, Echoes and High Mobility. It requires no additional hardware.

Polestar said it integrates seamlessly with leading fleet management platforms.

It is available across all Polestar models and allows fleets to optimise efficiency and reduce costs, through live vehicle data and predictive insights.

Ramon Lingen, head of global fleet and pre-owned at Polestar, said: “Given our extensive fleet customer base, this marks a major milestone for Polestar and a big step forward for our customers.

“Polestar Fleet Telematics combines sustainability with intelligence – empowering operators to make smarter, data-driven decisions that benefit both their business and the planet.”

