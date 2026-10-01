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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/polestar-launches-subscription-for-discount-ev-charging/

Polestar has launched a subscription service through Polestar Charge, which offers discounted rates across selected public electric vehicle (EV) charging networks.

For £12.99 per month, Pro customers receive 30% off across seven fast-charging networks, spanning 12,000 chargers in the UK.

An entry-level tier, Plus, offers 15% off across 11,000 chargers, operated by five networks.

Polestar Charge allows the brand’s customers to charge using a single account at 1.25 million chargers, including Tesla Superchargers, across Europe.

On compatible vehicles, plug and charge is supported, meaning the driver’s account is linked directly to the car, simplifying the payment process.

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Olivier Loedel, head of product software management at Polestar, said: “Polestar Charge provides users with one of Europe’s largest and most convenient charging ecosystems.

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“Now, thanks to this expanded offer, we make it even more affordable for customers to benefit from savings on fast charging through subscription options that suit their needs and driving habits.”

Michael Lohscheller, CEO at Polestar, said: “The transition to EVs is accelerating to more than 20% of new car sales in the European Union during the first half of 2026.