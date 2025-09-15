  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Polestar has secured the Best Large EV award at the Business Motoring Awards 2025 for the Polestar 4, reflecting its growing relevance in the SME fleet market.

Tom Watts

15 September 2025

, , ,

SHARE

polestar 4 best large ev

The Polestar 4 is positioned between the brand’s existing 2 and 3 models and offers a blend of space, performance and premium design that meets the needs of fleet users looking for larger electric vehicles. Built on Geely’s SEA architecture, it combines a long wheelbase with a coupé-style silhouette to provide strong road presence without compromising practicality. 

Inside, the Polestar 4 offers a minimalist digital interface, with a 15.4-inch central screen powered by Google’s Android Automotive system, supported by a 10.2-inch digital driver display. This setup reduces physical controls and enhances ease of use for drivers operating across different routes and tasks. A digital rear-view mirror, using a roof-mounted camera, replaces the conventional rear window, providing an uninterrupted view even when the load space is full. 

Range and performance figures vary by configuration, with both single- and dual-motor options available. The rear-wheel-drive model prioritises efficiency, which will appeal to SMEs focused on cost control and low environmental impact, while the dual-motor version adds performance capability without excessive compromise on range. Charging is supported at up to 200kW DC, allowing for rapid top-ups during working hours or between jobs. 

Polestar’s transparency on the carbon footprint of its cars means the hard work has already been done when it comes to the environmental impact of company fleets. Polestar 4 has the lowest cradle to gate carbon footprint of any Polestar to date at 20.3 tonnes CO2e (Long Range Single Motor). 

Polestar’s approach to design and technology is supported by a growing servicing and support network in the UK, helping SME operators to integrate EVs without disruption to business operations. The vehicle’s specification and interior space make it particularly suitable for client-facing roles or executive travel within corporate fleets. 

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: “Polestar impressed with how the 4 balances practicality, innovation and a clear focus on real-world fleet usability for SMEs.” 

Andrew Charman, road test correspondent of Business Motoring, added: 

“The lack of a rear window on the Polestar is not really a thing, except that it liberates more rear cabin space. A thoroughly upmarket car that impresses in every area.” 

To find out more about the Polestar 4 click here

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE