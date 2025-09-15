Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award

Polestar has secured the Best Large EV award at the Business Motoring Awards 2025 for the Polestar 4, reflecting its growing relevance in the SME fleet market.

The Polestar 4 is positioned between the brand’s existing 2 and 3 models and offers a blend of space, performance and premium design that meets the needs of fleet users looking for larger electric vehicles. Built on Geely’s SEA architecture, it combines a long wheelbase with a coupé-style silhouette to provide strong road presence without compromising practicality.

Inside, the Polestar 4 offers a minimalist digital interface, with a 15.4-inch central screen powered by Google’s Android Automotive system, supported by a 10.2-inch digital driver display. This setup reduces physical controls and enhances ease of use for drivers operating across different routes and tasks. A digital rear-view mirror, using a roof-mounted camera, replaces the conventional rear window, providing an uninterrupted view even when the load space is full.

Range and performance figures vary by configuration, with both single- and dual-motor options available. The rear-wheel-drive model prioritises efficiency, which will appeal to SMEs focused on cost control and low environmental impact, while the dual-motor version adds performance capability without excessive compromise on range. Charging is supported at up to 200kW DC, allowing for rapid top-ups during working hours or between jobs.

Polestar’s transparency on the carbon footprint of its cars means the hard work has already been done when it comes to the environmental impact of company fleets. Polestar 4 has the lowest cradle to gate carbon footprint of any Polestar to date at 20.3 tonnes CO2e (Long Range Single Motor).

Polestar’s approach to design and technology is supported by a growing servicing and support network in the UK, helping SME operators to integrate EVs without disruption to business operations. The vehicle’s specification and interior space make it particularly suitable for client-facing roles or executive travel within corporate fleets.

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: “Polestar impressed with how the 4 balances practicality, innovation and a clear focus on real-world fleet usability for SMEs.”

Andrew Charman, road test correspondent of Business Motoring, added:

“The lack of a rear window on the Polestar is not really a thing, except that it liberates more rear cabin space. A thoroughly upmarket car that impresses in every area.”

