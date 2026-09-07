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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/polestar-previews-future-models-with-formula-2030-concept/

Polestar will preview the design direction for the upcoming 7 and second-generation 2 with the Formula 2030 concept car.

The concept, which shows head of design Philipp Römers’ vision for the future of Polestar, is part of the brand’s wider 2030 strategy.

It aims to amplify Polestar’s focus on performance, sustainability and technology.

The concept will be revealed at a Formula 2030 strategy event held at the brand’s Gothenburg HQ later in the year, ahead of the second-generation 2’s launch in 2027.

Römers said: “Polestar’s design and brand is already so strong, it was obvious we needed a bold evolution not revolution of what came before.

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“Formula 2030 delivers this, showcasing our future while respecting brand-defining elements like the familiar Dual Blade headlights ensuring it remains recognisably a Polestar with a strong, characterful identity.”