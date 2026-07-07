Polestar to add SUV variant of 4
Full specifications are yet to be announced, but the 4 SUV appears to gain a rear window, in place of the regular 4's camera-only configuration.
Polestar is set to launch an SUV variant of the 4, its four-door electric coupé, adding extra practicality.
Full specifications are yet to be announced, but the 4 SUV appears to gain a rear window, in place of the regular 4’s camera-only configuration.
It will offer a range of up to 391 miles in rear wheel drive variants and up to 544PS in all wheel drive models.
Polestar said the SUV has received a retuned chassis for a refined driving experience, a distinctive design and extra versatility.
As with the standard Polestar 4, it will be built in Busan, South Korea and will have a 400V electric architecture.
Michael Lohscheller, CEO at Polestar, said: “Polestar 4 has quickly established itself as a favourite among our customers, and we’ve seen strong demand from drivers who want distinctive design and performance combined with great practicality.
“With Polestar 4 SUV, we’re building on that success by offering even more versatility, while staying true to the Polestar 4 character.
“Wrapped in a stunning design, this is a car I’ve been looking forward to sharing with the world.”