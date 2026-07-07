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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/polestar-to-add-suv-variant-of-4/

Polestar is set to launch an SUV variant of the 4, its four-door electric coupé, adding extra practicality.

Full specifications are yet to be announced, but the 4 SUV appears to gain a rear window, in place of the regular 4’s camera-only configuration.

It will offer a range of up to 391 miles in rear wheel drive variants and up to 544PS in all wheel drive models.

Polestar said the SUV has received a retuned chassis for a refined driving experience, a distinctive design and extra versatility.

As with the standard Polestar 4, it will be built in Busan, South Korea and will have a 400V electric architecture.

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Michael Lohscheller, CEO at Polestar, said: “Polestar 4 has quickly established itself as a favourite among our customers, and we’ve seen strong demand from drivers who want distinctive design and performance combined with great practicality.

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“With Polestar 4 SUV, we’re building on that success by offering even more versatility, while staying true to the Polestar 4 character.

“Wrapped in a stunning design, this is a car I’ve been looking forward to sharing with the world.”