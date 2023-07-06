Reading Time: 4 minutes

VOLVO’S spin-off performance electric brand Polestar believes its transparent and direct approach to fleet customers with the lack of a traditional dealer network has fuelled a major growth in sales.

The brand, which only launched its first full production model, the Polestar 2, in mid 2020, has now surpassed 17,000 UK sales and 100,000 globally. In 2023 the brand is seeing sales 80% up on 2022 and in May the month-on-month figure was plus 142%, with more than three quarters of these to fleet buyers.

Speaking to Business Car Manager at the launch of the 2024 version of the Polestar 2, UK head of sales Matt Hawkins put part of the brand’s success down to its unique approach to the sales process. “We have a distinct advantage as a brand operating the way we do,” he said. “The EV market is being driven towards fleet thanks to taxation incentivising drivers with allowances and offsets and because we are an electric-only direct-to-consumer brand with no need for a balance between fleet and retail, we can ensure any experience a customer has with us is a great one.”

Hawkins admitted that the pace of growth had outstripped the brand’s early plans but the reason had quickly become apparent. “When we started speaking to customers, to the leasing companies, developing our fleet strategy, it quickly became apparent we were hitting on something other brands weren’t doing.

“We’ve had the benefits of not only a great product but our route-to-market, without the trappings of a traditional dealer network, being able to deal direct with the consumer. If a company car driver comes into a Polestar Space (the brand’s showrooms) they don’t get treated as a second-class citizen, they get exactly the same experience. That really helps people to break down barriers and interact with Polestar as a brand.

“It doesn’t matter to us whether they are a retail customer, company-car driver, salary-sacrifice taker, fleet manager, we treat them all the same – everybody gets a great experience and that’s really important whether it’s someone who is considering a switch from ICE to EV because of the tax benefits or someone nervous of the change because their company policy is almost pushing them into it.”

Polestar’s fleet strategy has produced what Hawkins described as “a big bang for our buck – we are a small team but we really partner with the leasing companies – our commitment has always been ‘We’ll be transparent with you if you are transparent with us’.

“We are wanting to understand fleets and the best people to work with to do that are salespeople and account managers within the leasing companies. They can identify customers who want to be more sustainable, move to EV, reduce their fuel costs, to give their drivers benefits, to look at salary-sacrifice.”

Hawkins believes the Polestar’s approach is unique in a market which is experiencing a plethora of new product but which has a misunderstanding of EV in general. “We can talk to fleet markets and ask what they need to know about EV that will help them adopt them, and then show them that Polestar is the EV they should go with by giving them our sustainability message, our way of delivering test drives.

“The fleet manager buys into Polestar and suggests us as an option to his drivers, who are hearing about us in mass media and the two come together. They then get a much better experience with us than other brands – many of them will be driving an EV for the first time and we do a proper handover and explanation rather than just chuck a set of keys at them like most brands do.”

Polestar firmly argues that “it doesn’t do facelifts”, instead issuing regular over-the-air updates through the life of the car resulting in even a used vehicle being as up-to-date as a new one. Instead the launch of the 2024 model year Polestar 2 focuses on major hardware changes; battery capacity increases in all models with the long-range versions now claiming a WLTP-certified range of up to 406 miles between charges. All cars now have new more powerful motors, battery charging is faster and the single-motor variant has even changed format from front to rear-wheel drive.

Meanwhile despite all these improvements Polestar has managed to reduce its carbon footprint, sustainability being one of the brand’s signature statements. Since 2020 CO2e emissions from production of the Polestar 2 have been reduced by some three tonnes.

“We feel like we’ve delivered on a lot of the key technological developments that we know customers want,” Hawkins said. “The new car is a real step forward in terms of technical development, what we are offering our customers.”

Polestar’s model line-up will double at the end of 2023 with the launch of the Polestar 3, which Hawkins believes will further significantly expand the brand’s reach. “The beauty of Polestar 3 is that it’s in a different market segment – it’s a big SUV with an £80,000 starting price.

“Not many Polestar 2 customers will also be considering a Polestar 3, opening the brand to a totally new audience – fleet customers will be mainly owner-operators of small businesses, who would normally buy a big diesel or petrol SUV. The Polestar 3 will offer them big benefits.”

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

