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Porsche adds Coupé variant to Cayenne Electric range

The Cayenne Coupé Electric has up to 11 miles of extra range compared with the standard Cayenne Electric, due to a lower drag coefficient.

Dylan Robertson

24 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric

Porsche has added a Coupé variant to the Cayenne Electric range, offering a more streamlined shape and additional range.

The Cayenne Coupé Electric has up to 11 miles of extra range compared with the standard Cayenne Electric, due to a lower drag coefficient of 0.23, down from 0.25.

All dimensions are unchanged, except for roof height, which is 24mm lower at its highest point.

Porsche said it intended to replicate the 911’s roofline with the Coupé.

Coupé models are different from the A-pillar back, and have a unique windscreen compared with the regular Cayenne Electric.

The off-road package remains available and the car is capable of towing up to 3.5 tonnes.

A range of up to 415 miles is offered.

Powertrain variants mirror those of the Cayenne Electric, starting with the 442PS, £86,200 Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric.

The 666PS S model starts at £103,100 and the range-topping Turbo model has 1,156PS, for £133,300.

Unique to the Coupé model is the optional Lightweight Sport Package, which can lower the car’s weight by up to 17.6kg, through the fitment of a carbon fibre roof, 22-inch wheels with high-performance tyres and a unique interior featuring carbon fibre trim and Race-Tex.

Deliveries are expected to begin in summer 2026.

Thomas Stopka, head of exterior design and style at Porsche, said: “The gently sloping roofline sweeps elegantly over the car’s broad shoulders and gives the Cayenne Coupé a particularly sporting appearance.

“The adaptive rear spoiler blends harmoniously into the body, while the way the rear window is embedded and flush-mounted with fewer joints ensures a clean, modern look.

“Precisely drawn lines, wide proportions and high-gloss black side window strips form a design that exudes sportiness in every detail.

“Extroverted and clearly positioned, the new Cayenne Coupé Electric is a sports car through and through.”

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