  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Porsche launches GTS variant of Macan EV

The Macan GTS has 516PS, or 571PS when using Launch Control, allowing it to accelerate to 62mph in 3.8 seconds.

Dylan Robertson

21 October 2025

,

SHARE

Porsche Macan GTS EV

Porsche has launched a GTS variant of the Macan electric vehicle (EV), which is intended to be the most driver-focused model in the Macan range, with slightly less performance than the range-topping Turbo.

The Macan GTS has 516PS, or 571PS when using Launch Control, allowing it to accelerate to 62mph in 3.8 seconds.

GTS models have the lowest centre of gravity of any Macan, achieved by GTS-specific sports air suspension, which is lowered by 10mm.

It is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, electronic Porsche Traction Management and an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle.

Porsche has tweaked its Electric Sport Sound feature for the Macan GTS EV, giving it distinct sound profiles.

Range is 364 miles and the Macan GTS can charge at up to 270kW, allowing it to charge from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes.

GTS models are differentiated by black exterior details, tinted headlights and the standard-fit Sport Design Package, with tweaked front and rear bumpers, which will be offered optionally on other models starting in early 2026.

The interior features 18-way adjustable sports seats, upholstered in black leather and Race-Tex.

An optional GTS Interior Package includes stitching and seat belts finished in the car’s exterior colour, as well as carbon fibre trim on the steering wheel, dashboard and door panels.

As with other GTS models, the Sport Chrono Package with dashboard stopwatch is standard-fit and Carmine Red is among the colour options.

Other colour options include Crayon and Lugano Blue.

It also gains the track mode from the Taycan.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE