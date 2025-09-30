Porsche reveals Cayenne Electric interior with curved display

It has the largest display and the largest sunroof ever fitted to a Porsche.

Porsche has revealed the interior of the upcoming Cayenne Electric, featuring a curved display, surface heating and electrically adjustable rear seats.

The sunroof’s surface can switch from clear to matte and can be made semi-transparent through an electrically controlled liquid crystal film.

The instrument cluster features a 14.25-inch display, a 14.9-inch passenger display is optional, allowing for video streaming while driving.

A head-up display with augmented reality projects navigation arrows and lane guidance onto the driver’s view of the road.

Standard equipment includes electrically adjustable rear seats, while 13 interior colour combinations, four interior packages and five accent packages are offered.

Porsche offers leather-free Race-Tex interior on the Cayenne Electric.

An artificial intelligence (AI) powered voice assistant features in the Cayenne Electric, which can understand spontaneous follow-up questions without requiring the activation word to be said.

Porsche Digital Key allows smartphones and smartwatches to be used as car keys.

The key can be shared with up to seven additional users.