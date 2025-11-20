Porsche reveals Cayenne Electric with up to 1,156PS, 398-mile range

Two models will be offered at launch, the £83,200 Cayenne Electric and the £130,900 Cayenne Turbo Electric.

Porsche has revealed the Cayenne Electric, with up to 1,156PS and 398 miles of range, inductive wireless charging and 400kW DC fast charging.

Two models will be offered at launch, the £83,200 Cayenne Electric and the £130,900 Cayenne Turbo Electric.

Both models utilise a 113kWh battery, which has double-sided cooling for better thermal management.

The entry-level model has 398 miles of range and up to 442PS when Launch Control is activated.

Porsche said that it can charge from 10% to 80% in under 16 minutes, adding 202 miles of range.

Wireless inductive charging is supported at 11kW.

The Cayenne Electric Turbo is the most powerful production Porsche of all time and can accelerate to 62mph in 2.5 seconds.

It has 387 miles of range.

Standard performance equipment includes adaptive air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), while Turbo models gain a limited-slip differential on the rear axle.

Porsche Active Ride and carbon ceramic brakes are available optionally on the Turbo.

The Cayenne Electric is longer than its internal combustion (ICE) counterpart, with a longer wheelbase for increased rear legroom.

It has a 781 litre boot, with a 90 litre front boot. Towing capacity is up to 3.5 tonnes.

Porsche will continue to offer the previous generation Cayenne with both ICE and hybrid powertrains.

Matthias Becker, member of the board of management for sales and marketing at Porsche, said: “Inspiring customers is our top priority at Porsche.

“With the electrification of the Cayenne, we are reaching a new level of performance that sets standards for the future.

“At the same time, we will continue to develop the Cayenne with efficient combustion and hybrid drive systems well into the next decade.

“This strategy also applies to Porsche’s entire model portfolio: in every segment in which we are represented, customers will in future have the choice between fully electric and combustion-engine powertrains.”

The Porsche Cayenne Electric is available to order now.