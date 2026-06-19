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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/porsche-taycan-gets-range-boost-to-435-miles-virtual-gears/

Porsche has updated the Taycan electric vehicle (EV), boosting its range to 435 miles and adding E-Shift, a virtual gear change feature.

It is offering the Summer tyres range plus option on the base model, which boosts range by 12 miles, bringing range to 435 miles when combined with the Performance Battery Plus.

E-Shift adds eight virtual gears and a retuned Electric Sport Sound, as well as gear-shift jerks, engine braking simulation, a virtual rev limiter and a virtual rev counter.

The system can be used in automatic mode, or manually via paddles on the steering wheel, and is activated by a blue button on the wheel.

It is available optionally on all Taycan models, but is standard on the Turbo GT.

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Porsche has updated the infotainment system, adding widgets, tweaking the design and expanding to offer apps from third-party companies.

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The Porsche Taycan also gains over-the-air update capabilities and Voice Pilot, a voice control feature supported by artificial intelligence (AI).

Taycan Turbo GT customers can now order the Manthey Kit, a series of aerodynamic, chassis and powertrain upgrades that mirror those of the Nürburgring lap record-setting car.