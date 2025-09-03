  
Porsche Taycan named Best Electric Performance Car for fifth year running

The Porsche Taycan has won Best Electric Performance Car and Best Used Electric Performance Car at the 2025 What Car? Electric Car Awards.

Ryan Fowler

3 September 2025

The Porsche Taycan has secured two titles in the 2025 What Car? Electric Car Awards, being named both Best Electric Performance Car and Best Used Electric Performance Car.

It marks the fifth consecutive year that the Taycan has won the performance category, reaffirming its position as a benchmark among electric vehicles.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said: “The Taycan isn’t just the best electric performance car you can buy; it’s one of the best performance cars full stop.

“And key to its appeal is its duality. If you’re in the mood for relaxation, miles pass comfortably and quietly. But if you want to drive the Taycan like, well, a Porsche, you’ll be amazed by how it responds, combining telepathic steering, tenacious grip and a near-absence of body lean.”

The Taycan was also recognised for the first time as Best Used Electric Performance Car. Huntingford added: “Because it’s been around for a few years now, used examples that give you all this are available at very tempting prices.

“However, Porsche hasn’t been resting on its laurels; to maintain the Taycan’s advantage over rivals, the latest versions come with more kit and can travel much farther between charges. So, new or used, the Taycan is a great buy.”

Porsche introduced an extensive update to the Taycan last year, adding more power, greater range and faster charging.

A 10 to 80% charge can now take just 18 minutes at speeds of up to 320 kW. Performance improvements include a 0-62mph time of 4.8 seconds for the rear-wheel-drive version and 2.2 seconds for the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package.

The Taycan remains available in saloon, Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo body styles. In July, Porsche also revealed the Taycan Black Edition at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, priced from £95,700 RRP.

