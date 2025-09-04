Porsche to offer wireless EV charger in 2026

The system can charge at 11kW, with 90% of power transmitted from the grid reaching the vehicle’s battery.

Porsche will show a wireless electric vehicle (EV) charger at IAA Mobility Munich, ahead of its market launch in 2026.

To charge, drivers park on top of the base plate and energy is transmitted without contact.

It will launch as an option on the next-generation fully electric Cayenne, which will be shown in production form at the end of 2025, ahead of sales beginning next year.

To ensure compatibility with the wireless charger, vehicles must be ordered with a receiver unit, which sits between the front wheels.

The base plate is protected against rain and snow and has been driven over during tests without resulting in significant damage.

Charging is interrupted if the system detects an animal or metallic object on the base plate.

The wireless EV charger transmits an alternating current through a coil, generating a magnetic field which the car converts into a direct current.

Dr Michael Steiner, board member for development at Porsche, said: “Ease of use, suitability for everyday use and charging infrastructure are still the decisive factors when it comes to the acceptance of electric mobility.

“We are proud that inductive charging will soon be available in series production at Porsche.

“Charging an electric car at home has never been so easy and convenient.”