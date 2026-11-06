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Porsche updates infotainment system on Taycan, ICE and hybrid models

The updated system, which debuted on the Cayenne Electric, has five times the computing power of Porsche's previous system.

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Porsche has updated the infotainment system on the Taycan, along with the internal combustion (ICE) and hybrid variants of the Panamera, Cayenne, and 911.

The updated system, which debuted on the Cayenne Electric, has five-times the computing power of Porsche’s previous system, for faster start-ups and shorter loading times.

Over-the-air updates will allow software functions to be improved throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.

The interface centres around 3D model of the car in its actual exterior colour, with functions such as adaptive damper controls and the start stop system displayed on the virtual car.

An enhanced Voice Pilot artificial intelligence (AI) assistant allows the system to process natural language, follow-up questions, and multi-step requests.

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It can control navigation, selected vehicle functions, media, and apps.

Navigation Plus introduces a 3D map display, and can take battery preconditioning into account on electric models.

Third-party apps, such as Apple Music, can be downloaded to the infotainment system via the Porsche App Center.

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On vehicles fitted with Bose or Burmester sound systems, Apple Music supports Dolby Atmos.

Oliver Seifert, head of infotainment and connect, said: “This new generation of infotainment means we can create a more powerful digital platform that combines enhanced performance, intelligent connectivity and a consistent user experience across multiple model lines.

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“The combination of a modern system-on-chip architecture, Porsche Digital Interaction and an expanded digital ecosystem enables us to continuously develop the in-car Porsche experience.”

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