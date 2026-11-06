ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/porsche-updates-infotainment-system-on-taycan-ice-and-hybrid-models/

Porsche has updated the infotainment system on the Taycan, along with the internal combustion (ICE) and hybrid variants of the Panamera, Cayenne, and 911.

The updated system, which debuted on the Cayenne Electric, has five-times the computing power of Porsche’s previous system, for faster start-ups and shorter loading times.

Over-the-air updates will allow software functions to be improved throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.

The interface centres around 3D model of the car in its actual exterior colour, with functions such as adaptive damper controls and the start stop system displayed on the virtual car.

An enhanced Voice Pilot artificial intelligence (AI) assistant allows the system to process natural language, follow-up questions, and multi-step requests.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can control navigation, selected vehicle functions, media, and apps.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Navigation Plus introduces a 3D map display, and can take battery preconditioning into account on electric models.

Third-party apps, such as Apple Music, can be downloaded to the infotainment system via the Porsche App Center.