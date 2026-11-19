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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/pothole-damage-claims-up-50-in-2026-tesco-insurance-finds/

Between January and September 2026, the number of pothole damage claims were up 50% year-on-year, according to figures from Tesco Insurance.

The average claim for pothole damage in the first nine months of 2026 was £3,904, up 18% year-on-year.

Tesco Insurance warned that more claims are likely as the winter approaches, as heavy rain, frost, and lower temperatures accelerate road deterioration, and darker morning make potholes more difficult to spot.

The towns and cities with the highest most claims were Plymouth, Peterborough, and Tonbridge, while Kirkwall, Lancaster, and Bolton had the fewest.

Alex Cross, chief customer officer at Tesco Insurance, said: “Potholes have become an all too familiar hazard on Britain’s roads, and our latest figures show the problem is showing no signs of easing.

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“We’ve already settled more pothole damage claims this year than we did in the whole of 2025, highlighting the scale of the problem facing drivers.

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“The cost of repairs is climbing too, with the average claim now costing almost £4,000, a significant bill for any driver to face out of their own pocket.

“With darker evenings and winter weather setting in, potholes are likely to become both more common and harder to spot, so we’d urge drivers to take extra care on the roads over the coming months and remain alert to changing road conditions.”