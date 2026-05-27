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Pothole damage drives 25% rise in alloy wheel repairs, research finds

Weather conditions at the start of the year, including heavy rainfall and cold temperatures, contributed to worsening road conditions across the UK.

Jessica Bird

27 May 2026

Motoring

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Revive! Auto Innovations has reported a 25% year-on-year increase in alloy wheel repairs during the first quarter of 2026, which followed what it described as the worst winter on record for pothole-related vehicle damage.

The mobile smart repair specialist said severe weather conditions at the start of the year, including heavy rainfall and cold temperatures, contributed to worsening road conditions across the UK.

Revive! said some franchisees experienced significantly higher increases in repair volumes, with its Gloucester and Bristol Central operation recording an 80% rise in alloy wheel repairs during Q1.

The business provides mobile alloy wheel and cosmetic bodywork repairs to dealerships, insurers, fleet operators and retail customers.

Mark Llewellyn, managing director of Revive! Auto Innovations, said: “Potholes have been a problem on British roads for years now, but drivers in 2026 have really taken a battering through the start of the year.

“Critical damage is not only being caused to alloy wheels, but to important suspension and steering components, presenting a serious safety risk to road users.”

Revive! said pothole impacts can cause tyres to deform suddenly, potentially leading to punctures, wheel scuffs, cracks and suspension damage.

The company referenced RAC estimates suggesting there are at least one million potholes on UK roads.

Despite Gloucestershire County Council receiving a top green rating in the Department for Transport’s highways performance map, Revive! Gloucester & Bristol Central said demand for repairs remained high.

Jinesh Patel, owner of Revive! Gloucester & Bristol Central, said: “While Gloucestershire’s roads do seem to be improving gradually, it simply isn’t fast enough to keep up with the demands of the general public.

“This past winter seems to have been particularly hard on our roads and the impact this had on our enquiries for wheel repairs was dramatic.

“I encourage anyone who hits a particularly hard pothole to get their vehicle checked out. Sometimes a nasty wheel scuff can be the least of your problems.”

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