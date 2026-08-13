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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/potholes-causing-vehicle-downtime-for-46-of-business-drivers-alphabet/

46% of business drivers have had their company vehicle off the road over the past year due to potholes, or other road damage, a survey conducted by Alphabet (GB) has found.

Drivers in the South West of England were worst affected, with 58% reporting that their company vehicle required repairs due to potholes or other road damage.

In the past year, more than 50% of drivers in the East Midlands and the East of England have had their company vehicle off the road for pothole-related repairs.

The figure was lowest in Northern Ireland (33%).

Drivers in the delivery services and logistics sector were worst affected, with 54% and 46% reporting pothole-related vehicle downtime respectively.

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55% of those surveyed by Alphabet said that poor road quality is a regular barrier to driving effectively for business.

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However, the most significant barrier to driving effectively for business was congestion, cited by 69% of respondents.

Kelly Jeffery (pictured), business operations manager at Alphabet (GB), said: “Almost half of business drivers needing to repair a car or van because of pothole or road damage in the last year is deeply concerning.