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Maintenance & Safety

Potholes causing vehicle downtime for 46% of business drivers – Alphabet

Drivers in the South West of England were worst affected, with 58% reporting that their company vehicle required repairs due to potholes.

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46% of business drivers have had their company vehicle off the road over the past year due to potholes, or other road damage, a survey conducted by Alphabet (GB) has found.

Drivers in the South West of England were worst affected, with 58% reporting that their company vehicle required repairs due to potholes or other road damage.

In the past year, more than 50% of drivers in the East Midlands and the East of England have had their company vehicle off the road for pothole-related repairs.

The figure was lowest in Northern Ireland (33%).

Drivers in the delivery services and logistics sector were worst affected, with 54% and 46% reporting pothole-related vehicle downtime respectively.

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55% of those surveyed by Alphabet said that poor road quality is a regular barrier to driving effectively for business.

However, the most significant barrier to driving effectively for business was congestion, cited by 69% of respondents.

Kelly Jeffery (pictured), business operations manager at Alphabet (GB), said: “Almost half of business drivers needing to repair a car or van because of pothole or road damage in the last year is deeply concerning.

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“Damage caused by poor road conditions reduces operational uptime, leading to lost revenue, missed commercial opportunities and additional strain on employees.

“Our findings demonstrate that underinvestment in the UK’s road network is restricting people’s ability to drive effectively for business.

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“We call upon the Government to take urgent action to improve the road network so businesses can operate more reliably.”

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