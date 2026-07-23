Potholes cost drivers £3.3bn in repairs every year, Close Brothers finds
Almost one in four motorists (23%) have suffered damage from hitting a pothole in the past year.
Research from Close Brothers Motor Finance has revealed that potholes are costing drivers an estimated £3.3bn in vehicle repairs every year.
Almost one in four motorists (23%) have suffered damage from hitting a pothole in the past year.
Close Brothers found that the average cost to repair common pothole issues, such as suspension damage, misaligned tracking, and blown tyres, now stands at £341.
This figure was then scaled up to encompass the nation’s 42.3 million licensed vehicles.
Separate consumer research from Close Brothers Motor Finance found that 27% of motorists now rank potholes among their biggest concerns when it comes to owning and driving a vehicle.
John Cassidy, managing director at Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: “The state of Britain’s roads has escalated from a minor driving inconvenience into a multi-billion crisis that is hitting motorists directly in the pocket.
“Facing an unexpected repair bill of £341 is a bitter pill to swallow.
“The fear of a surprise financial hit is manifesting as real anxiety for many Brits, with over a quarter listing potholes among their biggest concerns when driving.