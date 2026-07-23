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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/potholes-cost-drivers-3-3bn-in-repairs-every-year-close-brothers-finds/

Research from Close Brothers Motor Finance has revealed that potholes are costing drivers an estimated £3.3bn in vehicle repairs every year.

Almost one in four motorists (23%) have suffered damage from hitting a pothole in the past year.

Close Brothers found that the average cost to repair common pothole issues, such as suspension damage, misaligned tracking, and blown tyres, now stands at £341.

This figure was then scaled up to encompass the nation’s 42.3 million licensed vehicles.

Separate consumer research from Close Brothers Motor Finance found that 27% of motorists now rank potholes among their biggest concerns when it comes to owning and driving a vehicle.

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John Cassidy, managing director at Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: “The state of Britain’s roads has escalated from a minor driving inconvenience into a multi-billion crisis that is hitting motorists directly in the pocket.

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“Facing an unexpected repair bill of £341 is a bitter pill to swallow.

“The fear of a surprise financial hit is manifesting as real anxiety for many Brits, with over a quarter listing potholes among their biggest concerns when driving.