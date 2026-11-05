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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/pre-orders-open-for-38k-renault-trafic-e-tech-electric/

Renault has opened pre-orders for the Trafic E-Tech electric van, with prices starting from £38,000 before VAT.

First deliveries are expected in Q2 2027.

Two wheelbases, two trim levels, and two battery options are offered.

The 60kWh urban range model has 217 miles of range, while the 81kWh long range model has 292 miles.

Both models use a 218PS electric motor, and the long range model can charge at up to 190kW, allowing for an 80% charge in under 20 minutes.

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Long range models start at £43,000 before VAT, while the L2H1 starts at £44,000 and offers the larger battery as standard.

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Crew van models are available for £2,500 more than equivalent panel van models.

Maximum payload is 1,300kg and maximum towing capacity is two tonnes.