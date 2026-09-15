ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/precision-repair-group-launches-mobile-bodyshop-service/

Precision Repair Group has launched Repair Anywhere, a mobile bodyshop service, intended to reduce vehicle downtime and repair lead times for its fleet and insurance customers.

The service is offered for cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), as well as tractor units and trailers.

Most repairs can be completed within a working day, though more complex repairs will be routed through one of Precision Repair Group’s bodyshops.

Repair Anywhere was intended as an additional option for customers, not as a replacement for Precision Repair Group’s existing network of bodyshops.

Each unit has digital blending technology for an accurate paint match, heated paint storage and a rapid deployment capsule for deployment in all weather conditions, plastic restoration and glue-pull dent repair systems, along with low-noise systems to minimise disruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mobile bodyshop service is already being used by early adopter fleets.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Victoria Turner, group CEO at Precision Repair Group, said: “Repair Anywhere gives existing partners a new route to manage claims, without changing how they work with us.

“It works alongside our regional repair brands, not in place of it and any repair beyond mobile scope can be, if required, routed straight into the nearest group site.”