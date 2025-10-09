Premium presence, audacious pricing: Jaecoo 5 test drive

Jaecoo is no longer the wide-eyed newcomer trying to crash the British SUV party.

It has been here for a while, quietly carving out a reputation for style, solidity, and value that has made even the more established European names shuffle uneasily. The Jaecoo 5 is not its first act, but rather the car that confirms the brand knows exactly what it is doing.

At first glance, the 5 looks like it has been designed to make you stare. Square jawed, upright and self assured, it wears its bodywork like a well cut suit. The stance is tall, the lines crisp, the proportions considered, all the visual weight of a serious SUV but with none of the bulk. There is more than a hint of British design DNA in its posture, that Range Rover inspired confidence, the vertical grille, the planted rear haunches. Yet it still feels original, its detailing sharp and distinctly modern.

In the metal, it looks expensive. And in a way, that is the point. The Jaecoo 5 promises premium presence at an almost audacious price. The entry level Pure model starts around £24,500, while the more lavish Luxury trim, with the panoramic roof, heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and upgraded interior, barely grazes £28,000. That undercuts rivals like the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen T Roc by thousands, without ever looking like a cut price imitation.

Step inside and the impression continues. The cabin is calm, well judged, and built with the kind of materials that make you pause and stroke the dashboard just to check you are not imagining it. There is a 13.2 inch portrait touchscreen dominating the centre stack, high definition, slick, and fast, flanked by clean lines and soft touch finishes. Controls for heating and ventilation live within the screen, though voice activation does much to keep eyes on the road. In the Luxury trim, the panoramic glass roof floods the space with light, turning the car into something more like a lounge than a cabin.

It is practical too. The Jaecoo 5 is 4,385 millimetres long and 1,865 millimetres wide, roughly the same footprint as a Ford Puma, yet it manages proper family space inside. The boot measures 480 litres, expanding to 1,180 litres with the rear seats folded. The rear bench is broad and comfortable, and there is thoughtful storage dotted everywhere, cupholders, trays, and bins designed for life’s daily clutter.

Under the bonnet lies a 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 140 brake horsepower and 275 newton metres of torque, driving the front wheels through a seven speed dual clutch gearbox.

The numbers – zero to 60 miles per hour in about 10 seconds, 113 miles per hour top speed, and around 41 miles per gallon – do not sound dramatic, but the experience is quietly impressive. The gearbox is smooth and intuitive at low speeds, the engine hushed once settled, and the overall refinement unexpectedly polished. At motorway pace, the cabin settles into near silence, with wind and road noise reduced to a murmur.

The steering is light and accurate rather than communicative, and the suspension is tuned for comfort first, composure second. That means the Jaecoo 5 leans a little in corners but glides serenely over Britain’s pitted tarmac. It is a balance that feels deliberate, a car built not for back road heroics but for the unglamorous reality of traffic, school runs, and long slow commutes.

The payoff is refinement that rivals costing far more. The car feels relaxed, mature, and completely unruffled by daily life.

Efficiency is sensible rather than headline grabbing – around 41 miles per gallon combined, with carbon dioxide emissions of 159 grams per kilometre.

Jaecoo also offers the E5 electric version, using a 58.9 kilowatt hour battery and claiming up to 248 miles of range, for those ready to go fully electric. With its stronger acceleration – zero to 62 miles per hour in 7.7 seconds, and whisper quiet drivetrain – that model expands the brand’s reach without losing any of the style or space that defines the petrol 5.

Safety and technology are comprehensive. Every model comes with LED lighting, a Sony sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and 360 degree cameras.

The brand’s seven-year 100,000 mile warranty adds a reassuring layer of confidence, a reminder that Jaecoo’s success in the UK has not been built on gimmicks but on customer trust.

Driving the 5 feels like proof of a brand hitting its stride. It is not trying to impress with flash or speed, it impresses because it feels well made, composed, and thoughtfully engineered. The handling might not excite enthusiasts, but its stability and comfort make every journey easier, calmer, more civilised. It is a car for people who care less about lap times and more about how they feel after an hour in traffic.

The Jaecoo 5 is not a revolution, it is an evolution.

It takes the confidence the brand has earned from its earlier successes and distills it into something handsome, refined, and genuinely desirable. It offers premium polish at a mainstream price, space without bulk, sophistication without pretence.

Perhaps most importantly, it feels like a car from a company that has already learned the rules, and is now quietly rewriting them.