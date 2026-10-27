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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/prescribed-medicines-can-cause-drug-drive-test-fail-startline-warns/

Startline Motor Finance has warned that legal, prescribed medicines can lead to a drug-drive test fail, after a survey found a lack of awareness among drivers.

39% of drivers surveyed by Startline Motor Finance did not know that prescribed and over-the-counter medicines can cause a drug-drive test fail.

One in 20 drivers (6%) said they have taken medicine then felt drowsy behind the wheel.

Most drivers (70%) said that more should be done to make people aware of the hazards of common medications, such as co-codamol, antihistamines, and cold remedies.

24% of drivers said these can be as dangerous as using illegal drugs while driving, 22% know people who take these medicines and drive, and 19% said they have taken one of these and driven before.

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Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “It’s clearly a concern that four out of 10 drivers don’t know they could take perfectly legal medicines for conditions as common as colds and hay fever, and be affected to the extent they could fail a drug-driving test.

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“Our research shows one in five people have taken these medicines and driven, and one in 20 have taken them and felt drowsy behind the wheel.

“This all supports the argument that more needs to be done to inform motorists about the dangers of drug-driving about prescribed and over-the-counter treatments.”