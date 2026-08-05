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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/price-of-a-full-tank-of-diesel-exceeds-100-rac-finds/

The RAC found that the price of a full tank of diesel on a car with a 55-litre tank has once again exceeded £100, for the first time since early June.

As of today, diesel prices in the UK average 181.45p per litre, up 10% since its Iran War low of 164.5p on 9th July.

The price of petrol now averages 161.47p per litre, the highest figure seen so far during the war.

Prices are up 7% since the Iran War low of 150.72p per litre, from 6th July.

Both petrol and diesel prices have risen steadily since tensions rose again last month.

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A full tank of petrol on a car with a 55-litre tank now averages £89.

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Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “The average price of a litre of petrol rose to a new Iran War high of 161.5p on Wednesday having now shot up by 11p (10.88p) since its 6 July low, an increase of 7%.

“Diesel has gone up by a frightening 17p (16.93p) a litre to 181.5p – a rise of 10% – since a conflict low point of 164.5p on 9 July.