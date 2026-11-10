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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/private-chargers-are-lacking-maintenance-safer-charging/

Safer Charging, the UK’s EV charge point maintenance specialist, warned that the private chargers most drivers rely on are increasingly being left with no one to maintain them.

It explained that this ‘missing middle’ could undermine confidence in Britain’s switch to electric.

Under the Government’s ZEV mandate, 80% of new cars sold must be zero-emission by 2030, when sales of new pure petrol and diesel cars end.

According to Safer Charging, EV drivers rely on charging where they live and work, and if those chargers fail, drivers will lose confidence and the transition risks stalling.

In contrast, public operators must keep their rapid networks working 99% of the time under the Public Charge Point Regulations 2023, while large delivery fleets lose money every hour a vehicle sits off the road, so both have every reason to get faulty chargers fixed fast, the company said.

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The private chargers run by everyone else have no such rules.

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Chris Cheetham, founder and CEO at Safer Charging, said: “Businesses, landlords and public bodies have invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in charging, yet in many cases there’s no one really owning the long-term interests of looking after it properly.

“The first and second waves of chargers are now ageing: warranties are running out, installers may have gone bust and taken their maintenance contracts with them, and some manufacturers have left the UK altogether, leaving orphaned chargers with nobody to fix them.