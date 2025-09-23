  
Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

PAS has secured the Best Company Car Programme highly commended award at the Business Motoring Awards 2025 for its consultative, end-to-end approach to fleet management for SMEs.

Tom Watts

23 September 2025

Highly Commended Award

Professional Automotive Services (PAS) offers a flexible and independent vehicle management model tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Unlike traditional providers, PAS does not hold stock or sell vehicles, allowing it to deliver impartial guidance based on operational and financial needs rather than sales targets. 

The company supports clients across the full vehicle lifecycle — from sourcing and funding to in-life management and disposal. PAS uses data-led assessments to inform decisions on contract extensions, replacements or disposals, always prioritising long-term value. This flexible approach is underpinned by more than 40 years of experience across the leasing, manufacturing and dealership sectors. 

PAS’s partnership with FleetCheck enhances compliance and oversight, enabling clients to manage fleet operations through a robust digital platform. Drivers can access a dedicated app to handle bookings, report issues and maintain policy compliance, streamlining processes and reducing administrative burden for businesses. 

Additional services include EV transition consultancy, self-administered salary sacrifice scheme support, and hands-on driver liaison. The combination of commercial focus, transparent fee structure, and cross-departmental collaboration makes PAS a comprehensive and trusted partner for SME fleet operators. 

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: 

“Professional Automotive Services impressed the judges with its independent model and detailed operational support, which together deliver tangible cost savings and efficiencies for SMEs.” 

Mark Gibson, marketing manager at Business Motoring, added: 

“PAS offers truly unbiased independent company car programme advice. They provide this via their FleetCheck’s award-winning compliance platform. They offer cost-effective salary sacrifice solution and EV transition consultancy. Having a personal and bespoke approach, they communicate with drivers directly to provide in-life services and daily guidance. All these are tailored towards SMEs and make Professional Automotive Services a worthy winner.”  

To find out more about Professional Automotive Services (PAS) click here

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
