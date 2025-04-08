  
PSD adds 66 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters to fleet in new partnership with eStar Truck & Van

PSD, a St Helens based company, has strengthened its fleet with the addition of 66 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, supplied by eStar Truck & Van, a Knowsley based company.

Ryan Fowler

8 April 2025

PSD x eStar Photo

PSD has added 66 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans to its fleet as part of a new partnership with eStar Truck & Van. The order was supplied by eStar’s Knowsley site and marks the beginning of a wider relationship that includes parts supply and long-term operational support.

The St Helens-based business selected the Sprinter for its reliability, durability and towing capacity of up to 3,500 kg. The new vehicles will be used to support one of PSD’s utilities clients, where vehicle performance and versatility are essential.

Leanne Walsh, head of fleet van sales at eStar, said: “We’re delighted to be working with PSD on this significant fleet order. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is renowned for its versatility and strength, and we are confident these vehicles will serve PSD’s customer well. It’s also fantastic to be building a stronger relationship between two local businesses.”

Kane Bowden, operations director at PSD, added: “With very tight deadlines and a complicated specification fitout that was evolving on a daily basis we needed supply chain partners with a ‘can do’ attitude that could adapt, change and positively respond. eStar proved more than capable of stepping up to the challenge. Perhaps not surprising from an organisation with Steve Bridge at the helm and expert department heads like Leanne Walsh on board. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with eStar for both vehicles and parts supply.”

