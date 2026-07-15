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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/psd-vehicle-rental-promotes-laura-carney-to-head-of-sales/

PSD Vehicle Rental has promoted Laura Carney (pictured) to head of sales, as it aims to continue growing, both in the North West, as well as in the national market.

Carney will support the wider sales team’s development and will be key in delivering PSD Vehicle Rental’s growth plans.

The business is growing its vehicle rental and fleet solutions offering, across flexible hire, fixed-term agreements and spoorting wider fleet requirements.

PSD Vehicle Rental said Carney’s promotion is part of its ongoing investment in its people, customer service and long-term commercial development.

The company operates locations in St Helens and Warrington and offers a range of cars, as well as vans and other commercial vehicles.

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Kane Bowden, operations director at PSD Vehicle Rental, said: “Laura’s promotion to Head of Sales is thoroughly deserved.

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“Since joining PSD, she has consistently demonstrated the qualities we’re looking for in a leader. She’s built strong relationships with our customers, embraced every opportunity to develop and has played an important role in the growth of the business.

“What has impressed me most is her commitment to doing the right thing for our customers and the wider team. She leads with integrity, sets high standards for herself and those around her, and is committed to delivering the best possible outcome for every customer.