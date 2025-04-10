PSD Vehicle Rental supplies specialised fleet to Lanes Group

PSD Vehicle Rental has strengthened its strategic partnership with Lanes Group by providing a specialised fleet of vehicles to support infrastructure and utility services across the UK, as part of Lanes Group’s newly awarded contract with Yorkshire Water.

The agreement includes the supply of over 70 purpose-built vehicles tailored to meet the specific demands of critical infrastructure maintenance services. The fleet will support Lanes Group in delivering essential services from maintaining water systems to implementing infrastructure projects while meeting sustainability and operational efficiency targets.

The specialised fleet includes Mercedes Sprinter 317 PRO L2H2 Vans featuring 3000Kw inverters for enhanced operational efficiency, Prismatic Chapter 8 livery with Highway Maintenance signage, customised racking systems for equipment storage, and essential safety features such as beacons and towbars. Also supplied are Double Cab Ford Transit 350 Leader Tippers specifically adapted for utility work, equipped with high-performance inverters and versatile towing capabilities.

This fleet arrangement represents a significant development in the relationship between the two companies, with the vehicles playing a key role in supporting Lanes Group’s commitment to delivering reliable services across the UK’s infrastructure network. The partnership has been developed around shared objectives of operational excellence and sustainability in fleet management.

